Tapped opens Friday on Camano
A new restaurant will throw open its doors this week in Camano Commons at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island.
Tapped Camano opens at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, featuring dishes made in-house from local ingredients and 16 beers on tap. The pub replaces Naked City, which closed earlier this year after its Seattle-based brewery declared bankruptcy.
“We’re calling our style ‘Northwest craft and scratch,’” owner Brian Radford said. “Our food is as locally sourced as possible. The goal is to keep Tapped simple and approachable.”
Entrees available at the counter-order eatery include items such as Dungeness crab roll, crab mac and cheese, honey lime chicken salad, shrimp Louie and a Wagyu beef burger. In addition to 16 mostly Northwest beers on tap, cider, a root beer and wine will be available.
“We want this to be a relaxed environment where you can pop in for a quick bite and drink or hang out for hours,” Radford said.
Tapped Camano is the first restaurant owned by the 39-year-old. However, Radford grew up in the business having worked at a Redondo Beach eatery in his youth, then managed six Starbucks in Hawaii before managing several Nordstroms restaurants for more than a decade. Most recently, he worked for Fair Start, a Seattle nonprofit eatery that teaches culinary skills to people in poverty.
“I had been in the market to open my own restaurant when a bank called to ask if I’d be interested in equipment (from Naked City, which most recently occupied Tapped space),” Radford said. “But when I drove up here, I fell in love with the space.”
That was in May. By June, he signed the lease. Weeks later, Radford, along with his wife and two young children, bought a house on Camano and moved from Seattle.
“This has the potential to be a community hub,” he said.
Tapped, which will employ 12, opens daily at 11 a.m. and plans to close at about 9 p.m. most nights. For more information, visit tappedpublichouse.com.
Stanwood company expands to Arlington
Process Solutions recently increased its manufacturing capacity by 30% and now employs 115 people.
The Stanwood-based firm is the Northwest’s largest control systems integrator, providing automation services, including electrical control panels, PLC and HMI programming, industrial and collaborative robots, energy management and refrigeration systems, SCADA software and data science.
Process Solutions recently acquired a 5,000-square-foot facility for control panel assembly and testing, as well as crate construction.
In addition to acquiring the Arlington site, Process Solutions also revised the layout of the Stanwood manufacturing space at 7112 265th St. NW to more efficiently complete specific tasks, such as milling, panel layout, wiring and testing.
“Overall, the new Arlington facility and the revised layout of our Stanwood facility have increased Process Solutions’ manufacturing capacity by 30% in just two months,” according to a company news release.
For more information, visit processsolutions.com or call 360-403-7037.
Home sales steady, inventory still down
The housing market in Western Washington remains hot last month, according to Northwest MLS figures.
On Camano Island, 90 homes were for sale in July, down from 102 in June. There’s an estimated 1.84 months supply of homes for sale, below the 3-month level that’s considered a healthy market. The median price of the 53 homes on Camano sold last month rose to $464,000 — $24,000 more than a year ago.
In Stanwood’s 98292 Zip Code, 104 homes were on the market last month, down from 111 in June. There were 48 sold in July, up from 35 the previous month, and the median sales price of $453,000 held steady from June.
Stanwood salon joins green initiative
The Skin Care Lounge Salon + Spa, at 7009 265th St. NW Ste. 105A, recently earned the status of a Green Circle Certified Salon, joining a comprehensive recycling and sustainability program that sets out to significantly reduce the industry’s environmental impact on the planet.
Each day across North America, salons produce an estimated 63,180 pounds of hair clippings; 42,122 pounds of hair color; 109,512 pounds of foil and color tubes; and 206,392 pounds of wastepaper, salon bottles and other paper and plastic items.
The certification means the salon will source environmentally friendly products.
“We wanted to join forces with Green Circle to take a stand for our planet and work together to reduce our ecological footprint and make our industry more sustainable,” the salon noted in a news release. “Starting immediately, all hair clippings, extensions, any excess color and developer, papers and plastics, foils, aerosol cans and color tubes from The Skin Care Lounge Salon + Spa will be collected (and recycled or repurposed) by GCS, effectively cutting down our salon’s total waste, literally overnight, by 85%-95%.”
Salon hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends. For more information, visit greencirclesalons.com and theskincarelounge.com or call 360-629-8900.
Music lesson shop changes locations
One A-Chord Academy has moved its music business to Camano Island, from its site at 26930 94th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
Katie and Scott Shrock Jr. continue to offer lessons by appointment for guitar, drums, piano and vocals for any level and all ages, according to a news release.
For more information, visit oneachordacademy.org, email weareoneachord@gmail.com or call 323-793-6463.
AT&T cuts ribbon on Stanwood store
City and business officials helped AT&T Wireless cut the ribbon on July 12
for its new location in Stanwood.
The store opened June 14 with six employees, Manager Barbara LeClair said.
“We have lots of customers in the Stanwood area, it made sense to meet the customers where they’re at,” LeClair said.
She said they are excited to work with North County Fire on AT&T’s FirstNet service, a nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to first responders being built by the company.
The store, at 26902 92nd Ave. NW Suite C, next to MOD Pizza and Grocery Outlet in downtown Stanwood, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit att.com.
Windermere office welcomes new agent
Kerri Jones joined the Camano Island Windermere office in June 2019 where she will concentrate on residential real estate, according to a company news release.
While new to real estate, Kerri has 15 years of experience in sales and marketing. She previously owned and operated a website and graphic design firm as well as a destination-based, corporate-level event planning company.
“Kerri brings a unique skill set to our Camano office and we are excited to see her put these talents to use for Windermere and our clients,” owner/broker Marla Heagle said.
Jones, a graduate of the University of British Columbia, moved to Camano Island three years ago with her husband.
Island Co. asking business owners to take survey
Island County wants business and property owners to participate in an online survey aimed at setting an overall economic vision with specific attention to seven key transportation gateways in the county and ways to maximize economic potential in those areas, including on Camano Island.
The gateways in this study include the Camano Gateway, Deception Pass, Clinton and Coupeville Ferry (Keystone) entryways and the Eisenberg, South Whidbey and Camano airparks. See surveymonkey.com/r/IslandCountyGateways.
The county intends to use data from the survey in preparing an economic development chapter for the Island County Comprehensive Plan. It will include strategies that take advantage of the economic opportunities available to, and appropriate for, Camano and Whidbey Island.
For more information, visit the project web page IslandCountyWA.gov or contact the county’s long range planning team at CompPlan@co.island.wa.us or 360-679-7365.
How to freeze credit your report
Earlier this month, a Seattle woman gained access to more than 100 million Capital One accounts and applications – one of the biggest data breaches ever.
Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest and Pacific regions reminded consumers they are not liable for fraudulent charges on stolen credit cards. Consumers are urged to take the following protective steps:
- Contact Capital One and check its website for the latest information. Type the name directly into the browser. Do not click on a link from an email or social media message.
- Activate a credit freeze or fraud alert. If a card or account has been compromised, consider placing a fraud alert on the account and contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies (go.bbb.org/creditfreeze). This will prevent anyone from accessing a credit report or scores.
- Monitor credit card statements. If fraudulent charges are spotted, report them to the bank or credit card issuer immediately so the charge can be reversed and a new card issued. Keep receipts in case you need to prove which charges you authorized and which ones you did not.
- Beware of scammers. Scammers may pretend to represent the retailer, bank or credit card issuer, telling the customer their card was compromised and suggesting actions to “fix” the problem. Phishing emails may attempt to fool someone into providing credit card information or ask the person to click on a link or open an attachment, either of which can download malware onto a computer.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.