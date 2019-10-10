Cohost opens in downtown Stanwood
A community event space is now available in downtown Stanwood.
The space, at 8712 271st Street NW, Cohost a variety of workshops by local instructors and other events. The current class schedule includes kids painting with Signs in the Pines, cupcake decorating with Stanwood Cupcake, weekly yoga classes with The Yoga Barn, and a cheese board arranging class with local cheesemaker Meghan McKenna.
They also have a monthly Article Club — like a book club, just shorter.
“We have many more classes in the works and would love to hear from the community about classes they would like to take at Cohost,” said owner Cat Olson. Class prices start at $15 per person.
Cohost’s space also is available as a venue rental for private functions. It includes six large, counter height tables on casters that are easily arranged into different configurations.
"We wanted to create a place where friends and strangers can gather, meet, talk, laugh, learn," Solson said. "We wanted a place that was festive, flexible and not only allowed children, but encouraged them to come. We are hoping to provide a space for people to get to know each other a little better. Downtown has so many great shops and restaurants — we wanted to be a part of that buzz, and create some of our own."
Cohost is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday — as well as during later events. During the day, Cohost operates as a coworking space where tables are available to rent by the hour for up to six people.
For more information, visit cohostspace.com.
Stanwood business celebrates 5 years
Doilies 2 Doorknobs in downtown Stanwood is marking five years in business with a celebration.
Jackie Groves, owner of the shop at 8713 271st St. NW, is hosting the event 5-8 p.m. Oct. 18.
Doilies 2 Doorknobs features many local vendors in spaces within the store offering range of items — from shabby chic, upcycled, handcrafted, antiques, jewelry, art, and even one of a kind items.
Skagit lumber mill to close because of trade disputes
A lumber mill west of Burlington that employs 70 will close in November due to ongoing trade disputes between the United States and China, the company announced last week.
Tacoma-based Northwest Hardwoods, which operates the mill on Farm to Market Road, will close Nov. 20, according to a statement emailed to Skagit Publishing from a company spokesman. The mill’s 70 workers will be laid off indefinitely, according to the statement.
“This difficult decision was made after exploring all other options and as prospects dimmed for a quick resolution to the U.S. and China trade dispute,” the statement said.
U.S. hardwood lumber exports to China have decreased by about 40% since July 2018, following China’s retaliatory tariffs on imports of U.S. lumber and wood products. The company also plans to close its mill in Virginia.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.