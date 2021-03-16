More businesses have expanded, opened recently or announced news in the area, including SDK Cabinets, RE/MAX Elevate and Stanwood Country Store.
SDK Cabinets
James Son recently opened SDK Cabinets, which specializes in kitchen and bathroom construction and remodeling.
“We saw a niche market where contractors around Stanwood had to go further than they’d like for quality cabinets,” Son said.
The new business sells materials and can install countertops, backsplashes, flooring, faucets and sinks — a one-stop experience for all kitchen and bathroom needs.
Son has been in construction for about a decade in the Lynnwood area; his family has been in the residential construction business for three decades.
SDK Cabinets is located at 9730 Highway 532. Information: 253-314-3741, sdkcabinets.com
RE/MAX Elevate
RE/MAX Associate Brokers has new owners, a new location and a new name. It’s now called RE/MAX Elevate.
Bob Wold and Ellen Bohn are the new owners of the brokerage that Renae Kettler founded in 2010. Kettler will stay on as an agent and adviser and will continue the Community Chest that channels donations to the community, Wold said.
Wold and Bohn have 39 years of combined experience in the real estate industry and have served as executive board members of the Snohomish County Camano Association of Realtors and state directors for Washington Realtors.
“We’re confident we’ll continue to build on our reputation and elevate our business and customer care to new heights,” said Bohn.
RE/MAX Elevate has two branches. One office has moved to 26902 92nd Ave. NW, Stanwood, next to Mod Pizza. The other is still at 370 NE Camano Drive, C-101, in Camano Plaza.
Information: elevatenw.com
Stanwood Country Store
The Stanwood Country Store has a lot to celebrate. Skagit Farmers Co-op bought the building that it’s been renting at 8815 272nd Street NW, Stanwood. And it’s expanding with True Value merchandise.
The store celebrates with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 23. The store will offer special surprises for the first 100 people in the door on Friday and Saturday, March 26-27.
As a new True Value store, the Country Store will have an expanded selection of hardware and home repair products.
“We’re still Skagit Farmers Co-op, that has not changed we’ve enhanced it by bringing in True Value products,” Store Manager Allene Stuller said. She said her biggest wish is for it to be a one stop shop for everything but groceries and to have educated people to help you get those things.
Now that they own the building, they look forward to remodel and enhance some departments.
“I’m very excited. We’re going to be able to do things with the building that we’ve never been able to do before. We’re going to get a fresh new look,” Stuller said.
Information: 360-629-7033, countrystore.net
Local housing inventory historically low
At the end of February, there were 18 active residential listings — nine on Camano Island and nine listings in Stanwood — down from the 108 listings that were on the market the end of February 2020, according to Northwest Multiple Listing Service data.
Despite fewer options, home sales remained brisk.
On Camano Island, 23 homes sold in February compared to 26 a year prior. The median sale price was $465,000 last month, up from $458,000 a year earlier.
The number of houses sold in the Stanwood ZIP code remained higher than a year ago with 39 sold in February compared to 33 in February 2020. The median price of the Stanwood homes sold was $525,000 last month, up from $440,000 a year earlier.
More than half the homes sold in the Stanwood-Camano area last month closed above listing price, according to NWMSL data.
“Our brokers are working hard to help prepare buyers both emotionally and financially for the realities they face, and to help position them as the winning purchaser," Northwest MLS director John Deely about an increasing number of multiple offer situations.
