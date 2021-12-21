Two new restaurants opened their doors in uptown Stanwood, two tool rental businesses set up shop and a local bank is building a larger space.
The Flying Kolache
The newest business in town is the Flying Kolache. It opened last week, next door to the Subway in Stanwood Camano Village.
Harvey Forman and Ellyn Fox thought that Stanwood was a nice little community to open a bakery that offers Czechoslovakian pastries called kolaches — a sweetbread dough with a center filling. In the European country, they’d sometimes use apricot, prune, poppyseed or walnut.
Forman said the largest Czech population in the U.S. is in Texas, where the Germans tried the kolaches and said, “Could you put my sausages in this?”
After that, anything goes with kolaches — sweet or savory.
Forman and Fox use fruits like apple, blackberry, cherry, lemon or pumpkin. Or make them savory with sausage, ham, salmon, mushroom, egg, cheese and potato.
The Flying Kolache opened Dec. 14 and sold out of the savory kolaches by noon.
Forman learned how to make kolaches from a Czechoslovakian grandmother who adopted him when he was age 40 in Texas.
The Flying Kolache, 7009 265th Street NW, Suite 103, Stanwood. Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 425-409-3852; theflyingkolache.com
Gyro Stop
Stanwood is the fifth stop in a chain of Gyro Stop Mediterranean Grill restaurants in Snohomish County. Owner Abed Albadan has been sharing Middle Eastern flavors and dishes in the Pacific Northwest for 15 years.
“Food is my favorite thing to work with,” said Albadan, who is from Palestine. “We make our own recipes. Everything is made from scratch.”
Gyro Stop makes its own tzatziki, tahini and garlic house sauces for a variety of pita wraps, salads and plates. Falafels — a spicy veggie patty of ground garbanzo beans — are also made in-house. Menu selections include beef and lamb gyro, Athenian Chicken gyro, chicken shawarma, Greek salad and chicken or beef and lamb kabobs. For vegetarians, there’s pita bread wrapped around falafels, hummus or Baba Ghannouj (roasted eggplant). The Greek fries are augmented with garlic or tzatziki sauce and feta cheese. The lentil soup “will make your mom jealous,” he said.
Albadan hired a contractor to custom-build an open kitchen where customers can watch their orders be prepared. At the heart of the kitchen is a Greek-style gyro, which is a vertical rotisserie with a big cone of meat that slowly spins as it’s grilled. Thin slices of a beef and lamb mixture are shaved off with a sharp knife to order.
Albadan has been opening new locations as he can, moving north. Gyro Stops are in Bothell, Mukilteo Speedway, Lake Stevens, Smokey Point and now, Stanwood in the Stanwood Camano Village.
Gyro Stop, 7200 267th St NW Suite 103. Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; 360-572-4175; gyrostoppita.com
Hamilton Lumber branches out
Terry Grooms bought Hamilton Lumber in early November with plans to add tool rentals to the regular offerings of lumber and building supplies.
Grooms grew up in Arlington and has lived 20 years at Lake Goodwin. He's proud of his Hamilton Lumber's historic roots.
In 1945, the Hamilton family bought the Clough Lumber business, established in 1923, which included a large 1916 vintage mill and the iconic smokestack near the Stillaguamish River. For a while, J.E. Hamilton & Sons Lumber operated a small mill. But for decades, the business has been known as a resource with all kinds of wood products and accouterments for local professional builders and do-it-yourselfers.
Denny Hamilton died about six years ago, and his wife Sue Hamilton has kept the business running ever since, Grooms said.
Grooms bought the business and has made a few changes, yet some things remain the same. It’s still called Hamilton Lumber. The front building is still there with a service counter, building supplies and lumber. And that quaint vintage neon sign with a man sawing lumber remains high on the building.
But Grooms has expanded services and constructed a new building in the back to house rental tools and equipment, including small excavators, generators, pumps, hand tools, nail guns and ladders.
“All your small and big needs. If you need it, we got it,” Grooms said.
Hamilton Lumber, 9718 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 360-629-3110
Stanwood Camano Tool & Equipment Rental
Mark Morton opened Stanwood-Camano Tool & Equipment Rental about a month ago near the west edge of the Country Store parking lot. He specializes in homeowner tool rentals.
Morton saw that local do-it-yourselfers could use a hand with tools. Projects get expensive quickly if you have to buy the tools to do it, especially if you only use the tool a time or two, he said.
“Not everyone has a garage full of tools but faces the same home improvement project needs,” Morton said. “We try to have a little of everything."
Tools range from pneumatic drills to reciprocating saws to polishers. There are rototillers, concrete mixers, laser levelers and mini-excavators.
“There’s an old saying — you don’t have to have a pickup truck. You just have to have a friend who does,” he said. “We’re that friend.”
Stanwood-Camano Tool & Equipment Rental, 27116 90th Ave. NW, Stanwood. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Sundays by appointment. 360-629-TOOL (8665); stanwoodcamanorents.com
Coastal Bank builds bigger
People have changed how they do banking, and Coastal Bank officials said they are meeting the new needs with a larger building and a better drive-thru in Stanwood.
The current Coastal Bank building is on the corner of Highway 532 and Leque Road. The new building is being built nearby at 9818 Highway 532, just west of the Cookie Mill.
Kirstin Tyner, manager of Stanwood and Camano branches, said they hope the new building will be ready in early April.
“I know Coastal is wanting it to reflect to the Stanwood Camano area that we love this community and we’re committed to it,” she said.
Banking has morphed and adapted to changes brought by the pandemic. Customers are using drive-thrus more often. The new location will allow for a bigger and better drive-thru and a conference room, Tyner said.
The new building will give flexibility for customers and bank employees to meet and do business closer to home.
"This is part of a continued commitment to our customers in Stanwood and on the north end, through a larger location with more parking, better access to drive-up services, better access to our commercial/community bankers, and all the bells and whistles that come with a new facility," said Russ Keithley, executive vice president chief banking officer.
