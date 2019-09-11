Janicki opens plant for aerospace parts
Janicki Industries on Aug. 29 opened its new 90,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in Hamilton, about 10 miles east of the Sedro-Woolley company’s headquarters. The new plant, next door to the company’s existing Hamilton plant, was built to keep up with increased demand for aerospace parts. Over the next few years, Janicki Industries could add up to 300 employees, company President John Janicki said.
Childcare program gains new director
Camano Lutheran’s childcare program has a new director. Janet Stern began her new job Sept. 3. Stern moved here from Shawnee, Kansas, and brings 20 years of early childhood care and education experience to the 38-year program at Camano Lutheran Church. Her husband, Dave, and son Andrew will join her soon. She said she is excited to be in the Pacific Northwest, especially since her son and his family live in Portland.
See 10 homes on SICBA Home Tour
Skagit Island Counties Builders Association will feature 10 homes in its annual SICBA Home Tour, Sept. 13-15, in Island and Skagit counties. The tour is open 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $10 (free to age 15) and are good all three days. Visit SICBAHomeTour.com to register and download a tour map or book.
Leadership Day breakfast at arena
Leadership Snohomish County will hold the annual fundraising Leadership Day breakfast on Sept. 23, at Angel of the Winds Arena. The nonprofit organization helps connect and develop community leaders. Visit leadershipsc.org for more information or eventbrite.com to buy tickets.
End-of-summer barbecue Sept. 26
Stanwood and Camano Island chambers of commerce will host a joint chamber End of Summer BBQ, 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Arrowhead Ranch, 615 Camano Island. RSVP to juliane@camanoisland.org.
WORKSHOPS
Learn business success secrets from others
Sno-Isle Libraries’ Business Pros series offers workshops, classes and presentations from local business experts. Visit sno-isle.org to find locations and register.
• Computer Basics: Two-part class, 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 11 and 18. Learn to use the cursor, operate a mouse and to use common keyboard commands. Laptop computer provided for class in the Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd.
• Internet for Beginners: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the Camano Island Library. Develop your digital literacy skills by learning how to access and use the internet on your own. Registration is required.
Business Pros workshops are taught by local business experts and cover all aspects of starting, running and growing a business. Visit sno-isle.org to register and see more.
• Discover a Business Idea That Ignites Your Passion: Thursday, Sep. 12, 6 p.m. in the Camano Island Library. Learn how to use seven keys to discover ideas.
• Steps to Starting a Successful Business: Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. in the Camano Island Library. Learn the elements necessary to start a business, including licensing and legal requirements.
• Starting a Home-based Business: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. in the Stanwood Library. Learn about planning, licensing and legal requirements.
Other classes are offered throughout the library district. Visit sno-isle.org to register and see more.
Learn to save, control money
Financial Peace University presents workshops on using Biblical principles for financial management, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31 in Stanwood. Learn how to get out of debt in baby steps and take control of your money, how to budget and save. Contact Patti Connolly, 425-766-1630 or patticonnolly@me.com or register at Financial Peace University at FPU.com/1097409.
BUSINESS CHANGES
Workplaces must post information about domestic violence
All Washington workplaces are required to post a new domestic violence survivor resources poster.
The poster is the result of legislation (HB 1533) passed this year requiring information about domestic violence be provided in the workplace.
Washington Employment Security Department will produce and distribute the poster to businesses. It also is available to download online at esd.wa.gov, search for Forms and Publications.
Settlement proposed in Equifax data breach
In September 2017, consumer credit reporting agency Equifax announced a data breach that impacted the personal information of some 147 million people. The agency has reached a proposed settlement to resolve class action lawsuits brought by consumers alleging Equifax failed to adequately protect their personal information.
Anyone whose personal information was impacted in the data breach is potentially eligible for benefits, such as free credit monitoring and identity restoration services and cash payments, after the settlement becomes final. Read about the proposal and apply for benefits by Jan. 22, 2020, at EquifaxBreachSettlement.com.
Assistance for local businesses
People considering starting a business, or existing businesses, that need advice or resources can start with area economic development organizations, which offer training, assistance with business plans and information about business loans.
• Economic Alliance of Snohomish County: economicalliancesc.org or contact the office at info@economicalliancesc.org or 425-743-4567.
• Economic Development Council of Island County: iscoedc.com or call 360-678-6889.
• Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County: skagit.org or call 360-336-6114.
