Home sales continue to stay strong
The local housing market remains hot — and continues to get hotter, according to May data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Throughout Western Washington, both the volume of new listings and the number of closed sales showed slight gains from a year ago.
“The housing market definitely got busier in May with brokers reporting an uptick in showings, open house traffic, and offers.” said OB Jacobi, president of Windermere Real Estate Co.
While inventory has increased in many areas, there are still severe shortages of listings in some price ranges, said J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott.
For example, only 25.6 percent of listings in Snohomish County were for less than $600,000 in May.
On Camano, 49 homes sold in May, up from 37 a year ago. The median price of homes sold was $424,000, up $39,000 from a year ago.
In and around Stanwood in the 98292 zip code, 56 homes sold, up from 46 in May 2018. The median price was $431,000, up $23,000 from a year prior.
Supercuts, AT&T Wireless open in Stanwood
Two stores opened last month in the new building at 26902 92nd Ave. NW, next to MOD Pizza and Grocery Outlet in downtown Stanwood.
Supercuts, a hair salon for men, women and children, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at Suite B. Visit supercuts.com for online check in and information or call 360-629-3504.
AT&T Wireless, a cellphone dealer and service provider, is open daily in Suite C. Visit att.com or call 360-629-2348 for more information.
Sylvan Learning Center opens downtown
Sherri Graham is the center director and Debra Erickson is the director of education at the center, where their educators, tutors and staff offer tutoring, individualized curriculum and academic coaching to area children and families.
The center is opens at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday, with varied closing hours. It is closed Fridays and Sundays. Visit sylvanlearning.com or call 360-283-5934 for more information.
Travel agency owner retires in June
Donna Kallock, owner of Donna’s Travel & Cruise in Stanwood, retired as of June 30. She is asking her former clients to contact other local travel agencies, such as Marysville Travel & Cruise or Bellingham Travel & Cruise.
Several online agencies have local agents, such as Stacie Filler with allhearttravel.com and Melissa Girard with travelleaders.com.
Joint Arlington-Marysville project takes step forward
The Cascade Industrial Center, formerly known as the Arlington-Marysville Manufacturing Industrial Center, took a step toward getting resources to better attract businesses to the more than 1,700 acres of developable manufacturing and industrial property.
“Our work toward making this vision become reality will bring family-wage jobs to our community,” Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring said. “Businesses will find affordability and an enviable quality of life for their employees. Residents will gain the opportunity to trade their commutes for working closer to home. It’s a win-win.”
The large swath of land – east of Interstate 5 in north Marysville and south Arlington – was designated by the Puget Sound Regional Council as a regional Manufacturing Industrial Center, allowing the CIC to receive priority for federal transportation dollars.
The CIC boasts 8,000 jobs – 45 percent in manufacturing – and PSRC officials said they anticipate 25,000 jobs by 2040.
Commercial development planned in Mount Vernon
A proposed development is set to bring about 24,300 square feet of commercial space to Mount Vernon alongside Interstate 5 south of Exit 226, replacing what is now a vacant lot at the city entrance.
The project includes a public pedestrian trail, according to city officials.
Visconsi, an Ohio-based property developer, expressed an interest in buying the former Alf Christiansen Seed Co. property in 2017 and is now set to buy the 4.5 acre northern section for commercial buildings.
Burlington-based Sakata Seed America, which purchased Christiansen’s in 2002, will clean up the lot’s southern six acres, which has soil contamination. Once complete, apartments might be built on the site.
Free webinar on business taxes
Business owners in Washington can access a free live webinar 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.
Participants will learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection, and record-keeping requirements. During the webinar, the facilitator will answer specific questions related to your business. Continuing education credit is also available.
To register, email DORWebinar@dor.wa.gov with the following: your name; company name; phone number; and email address. Call 360-705-6624 or email rickst@dor.wa.gov for more info. The deadline to register is Tuesday, July 9.
Reporting begins for Paid Family & Medical Leave
Washington’s Employment Security Department has launched a new system for employer reporting and payments so employers can report and pay Paid Family and Medical Leave premiums collected since January.
The system began accepting reports as of July 1. Employers have until Aug. 31 to set up an account and complete their 2019 quarter one and quarter two reports and payments. How-to videos and other materials are offered online at paidleave.wa.gov.
WSU to host agriculture field day
Washington State University presents the 2019 annual Mount Vernon NWREC Field Day, 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the WSU Research Center, 16650 Highway 536, Mount Vernon.
Faculty and graduate students will host a walking tour on the nearly 150 acres of active research plots at the research center. Hear about research projects and learn how work at the Center impacts growers, consumers, agricultural businesses and local economies throughout the region. Two tractor-driven wagons will be available for non-walkers.
Featured talks this year will be on soil health, vegetable seed production and potato disease management. Additional presentations will include cider fermentation, vegetable grafting, weed management, plant insect pest management and small fruit production. Graduate students will present their projects and be available for questions and discussion. A locally prepared barbecue will follow with an opportunity to meet WSU administrators. Free; drop in.
Field day coming for forestland owners
Washington State University Extension will hold the 2019 Puget Sound Forest Owners Field Day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday Aug. 10, at the Pilchuck Tree Farm at the end of 244th Street NE, off Mose Road near Arlington.
Gates and exhibits open at 8 a.m. Learn about current forest health issues, drought and climate impacts, fire risk reduction, mushrooms and alder management. Talk to agencies that can assist owners of forested property. A dozen outdoor workshops touch on drought and climate impacts, wildfire risk reduction, invasive species, soils and other topics to help Puget Sound forest land owners. Bring a lunch. RSVP required at Eventbrite.com or call 425-357-6023. Cost is $25 or $35 per couple before July 26, $35/$45 by Aug. 8 or $45/$55 at the gate. See Forestry.WSU.edu for more information.
