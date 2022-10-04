A new pilates studio has opened, the Stanwood Camano food bank reopened in a new building and Snohomish County created an Economic Development department.
Bee Authentic Pilates
When pilates instructor Harmony Jelinek moved to Stanwood in 2014, she was shocked.
“I couldn’t believe there weren’t any studios from Everett to Bellingham. So I’ve been… teaching private clients at a couple of different places, and I really loved that. I thought it was a great way to continue teaching pilates and share pilates with the community around here,” Jelinek said. “But I always felt like something was missing.”
When she took time off to have her second child, she told herself she would not teach again until she could offer classes.
“It’s all of the apparatus. Because pilates is a system, it’s not just exercise that you do on a mat,” Jelinek said. “They all come together to work the body in a specific way, and so I wanted to be able to let my clients experience the full method in a way where they can work independently (and) safely.”
Now, those classes are a reality. Bee Authentic Pilates, at 8712 271st St. in east downtown Stanwood, held its grand opening Saturday, Oct. 1. The studio offers both classes and private instruction.
“I’m really excited to share my love of pilates with other people in the area,” Jelinek said. “I just feel like this can be a place where people can come to work their body and up their level of joy.”
Those interested can learn more at beeauthenticpilates.com, 360-572-2112 or hello@beeauthenticpilates.com.
Stanwood Camano Thrift Store
The Stanwood Camano Food Bank moved its thrift store across the street to 102nd Ave. in west downtown Stanwood and held its grand opening Sept. 20. The move is a part of the food bank’s expansion of services into the former thirft store's space.
“Timing is everything, and the food bank had been looking for more space for over a year,” food bank board President Randy Serroels said in a news release. “When the building across the street became available, we jumped at the opportunity to expand and innovate.”
The new thrift store will consist of everything the old thrift store had, combined with new displays, a more modern look and the ability to accept donations more consistently, said Kathy Moe, executive director for Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services.
“We put some new things in there, and it’s just very welcoming,” Moe said. “It’s easier to drop off donations, and we’ve had so much community support. It’s just been amazing.”
With the extra space in the old building, the food bank will change its services to be more of a grocery store-style layout, instead of staff shopping for four people.
“For the last couple years during COVID, we just shopped for people, and now they (will) get to come in and pick their own food at the food bank,” Moe said.
The new food layout is expected in February, according to organization officials. Learn more at stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org/thrift-store.
Economic Development Department
On Aug. 17, the Snohomish County Council voted to make an economic development department.
The department will allow the county to restructure its economic development staff and resources so that they are in one department, allowing for greater collaboration, according to a news release.
“Much of our strength comes from the economic diversity, skilled workforce and innovative entrepreneurs that live and work here,” Councilmember Stephanie Wright said in the news release. “This concept of a department … focuses on the economic growth in our communities and industries while cultivating future generations of ideas, workers and small businesses.”
The department's sectors include:
- Trade and business development
- Aerospace
- Agriculture, fisheries and forestry
- Technology
- Military and defense
- Recreation and tourism
- Energy and sustainability
- Arts, culture and film
- Education, life sciences and global health
Washington minimum wage to be $15.74
Washington State Labor and Industries announced last week that the 2023 minimum wage rate will rise to $15.74 per hour — a $1.25 increase over 2022.
The agency attributes the 8.66% increase to a change in “the cost of common goods such as housing, food, and medical care as reflected in the Consumer Price Index,” according to a news release from L&I.
Washington will have the highest statewide minimum wage in the country. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.
State law directs L&I to calculate the minimum wage for the coming year based on the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. In making the calculation, L&I compares the CPI-W index from August of the previous year to the index for August of the current year.
The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older. Under state law, employers can pay 85% of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2023, the wage for that younger group will be $13.38 per hour.
The 2023 minimum salary for exempt employees working for small employers (1-50 employees) is 1.75 times the minimum wage. That means an employee exempt from overtime pay must earn at least $1,101.80 a week ($57,293.60 a year).
