Businesses are on the move and opening in the area, including a salon that sells cocktails with hairdos and a shipping company that offers espresso with express delivery.
Beauty Bar coming to town
On Black Friday, Nov. 27, Beauty Bar | Salon + Lounge will have a grand opening on the brick road on Stanwood’s westside. Owner and hairstylist Jessie Tanner has been remodeling the storefront since April.
He’s given the shop a total makeover inside, with a stage, kitchen, lounge and full-service bar. Marysville artist Nicole O’Neill’s provided paintings, sculptures and an acrylic pour for the bar top.
Bars may be closing due to COVID-19, but Tanner says that as long as clients are getting or waiting for a service, they can have a cocktail. He can serve up to 15 people at a time at 25% capacity, he said. He offers soups, sandwiches, salads and bar food to go.
After restrictions are lifted, the salon and lounge will expand to offer weekday karaoke, and weekend dancing and cabaret shows.
Tanner offers haircuts for women and men, extensions, color, color correction, braiding and waxing. “I do everything,” he said.
He studied hair at Gene Juarez Academy and then continued to study hair and makeup techniques in Las Vegas, while also doing hair and makeup for artists in live shows like Cirque du Soleil. He continued to Hollywood, studying at Vidal Sassoon Academy and working for television shows like Masters of Illusion.
Since Tanner moved back to Stanwood to help his grandmother three years ago, his celebrity clients have flown him in to do their hair for special events, he said.
The Beauty Bar | Salon + Lounge, 10011 270th St. NW, Stanwood, takes walk-ins and appointments. It’s open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. 7 days a week, and holidays. Phone: 360-269-2324.
Camano Shipping opens
Camano Shipping opened quietly in August in the Camano Coffee Roasters building next door to Camano Commons Marketplace. The shipping service offers mailboxes, boxes, notary service — and coffee. The service uses three carriers: Fedex, USPS and DHL, an international service.
The shipping business is a natural expansion of the coffee company. Camano Coffee Roasters was already shipping 6,000 boxes of coffee per month all over the U.S. to its “Coffee Lover” subscribers, so owner T.J. Fittis decided to offer a convenient shipping service to the Camano Island community so they wouldn’t have to go “off-island.”
“Shipping and espresso are two important things in your day — wouldn’t it be nice if you got them done at the same time?” said local manager Genny Anderson.
Secure private mailboxes can be rented by the year. It’s a shipping and sipping deal that includes a monthly 8 oz bag of coffee and free drink next door at the Marketplace. Mailbox renters also get 10% off select shipping and packaging fees.
Camano Shipping, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island, is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Website: camanoshipping.com. Phone: 360-386-5060.
Real estate market still tight
The real estate market remains low on inventory in the Stanwood-Camano area and across the Puget Sound region. There were 86 homes for sale in October in the Stanwood-Camano area, down from 177 a year ago, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Demand remains high. On Camano Island, 40 homes sold in October compared to 39 a year ago. The median sale price last month was $467,000. The number of houses sold in the Stanwood ZIP code remained higher than normal for this time of year with 63 sold in October compared to 51 a year ago. The median price of the Stanwood homes sold last month was $462,000.
“Yet again, the four-county area of King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties broke the record for the month of October for the number of homes going under contract,” said J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate in a press release. The MLS reported 7,934 pending sales for the four-county region, beating the October 2017 mark of 7,740 pending sales.
Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate, said his biggest concern continues to be the ongoing lack of homes for sale in the central Puget Sound area.
“Keep in mind that a four-month supply of homes for sale is a sign of a balanced housing market, but in 14 counties, including the King/Pierce/Snohomish region, there is currently less than one month of supply," he said. "This is what is allowing home prices to escalate at double-digit rates.”
Whether Boeing’s recent layoff announcement will affect the housing market is being watched by industry experts.
“I’ve been watching the Snohomish County housing market closely but, as I predicted last month, there has not been any negative fallout so far,” Gardner stated. “In fact, compared to a year ago the number of homes for sale is down and home prices are still rising.”
Hats Off moves downtown
Hats Off T-Shirts & Engraving has moved in between Wayne’s Café and Mustard Seed Bakery in the eastside downtown. The shop specializes in spirit apparel, custom screen printing, embroidery and engraving on promotional products including hats, T-shirts, banners, pens and sports merchandise.
The business moved to 8616 281st St. NW, Stanwood. Visit hatsofflynden.com.
Stylist joins salon
Cassandra Moffatt, a hair stylist and cosmotologist, recently started working at Studio 271 in Stanwood. Call her at 425-209-9733 or email MsCass5683@gmail.com.
Island County launches 'shop local' guide
Island County Chambers of Commerce and Whidbey and Camano Islands Tourism have created a "shop local" campaign funded by CARES Act money.
The guide offers a glimpse of some local producers, shops, dining opportunities and places to explore. Visit WhidbeyCamanoIslands.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.