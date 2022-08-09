A new home-based sewing studio opened on Camano, and a self-storage facility is proposed in Stanwood.
Makers Northwest sets up shop
Meg Hart, instructor at new sewing studio Makers Northwest, has been in the industry since high school.
"I had this great experience in junior high/high school sewing classes, (so) I just feel bad for this generation. Kids 10 to 17 are getting nothing," Hart said. "So, that's my passion. It's always been sewing and wanting to give out for the next generation and teach what I know."
The business opened in June and has six new sewing and embroidery machines for the classes in Hart's home-based studio.
"Whoever joins, they take a class on how to learn the machine first, and the grammar of the subject — which would be the tools and the machine and the fabrics and stuff like that," Hart said. "We take them all the way through machine embroidery, patterns, how to read a pattern. The goal is to get them creating something that they can wear and then, at the end, have a fashion show."
Summer classes are for youths ages 10 to 17, but Hart said there will be adult classes in the fall.
For information, visit makersnw.com or email Hart at info@makersnw.com.
Self-storage facility planned
Money Saver Storage, based in Westport, has applied to build a new self-storage facility in Stanwood.
The business would be at 8618 270th St. NW, west of Florence Road and north of Highway 532 on 3.4 acres. The plan is to truck in about 25,000 cubic yards of fill to raise the site about 6 feet, putting it above the 100-year floodplain.
In recent years, developers have proposed to build a septage treatment facility and a brewery at the site, but both plans were withdrawn.
Burlington Outlet Mall getting overhaul
The Shops at Burlington will undergo renovations, remodeling and rebranding under the outlet mall’s new ownership. Burlington Investment Properties LLC acquired the outlet mall for $9.5 million on March 25, according to the Skagit County Assessor’s Office.
According to a news release from listing agent Kidder Matthews, four of the five biggest tenants — Nike, Lululemon, Coach and Pendleton — vacated or gave notice to vacate the mall during the selling process.
“We believe in the viability of Skagit Valley and Burlington, and we’re hoping that we will make it … a good place to do business,” he said.
Amazon wrapping up two projects
Amazon distribution facilities west of Burlington and in Arlington are nearing completion.
In the past few weeks, Skagit County has completed various inspections on the new Amazon distribution facility just east of the Skagit Regional Airport. Inspections have been done on plumbing, electrical, mechanical, fire safety and nonstructural requirements, according to Jack Moore of Skagit County Planning and Development Services.
A larger Amazon building near the Arlington Municipal Airport is also expected to open soon. The five-story, 635,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the Cascade Industrial Center features parking for 1,250 cars and 314 trucks.
Jobs are not yet posted for the facilities, but similar centers boast pay rates from $16.70 an hour to $20 an hour, depending on the area, job and shift, according to Amazon’s job website.
