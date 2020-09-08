Despite pandemic-related delays and restrictions, Copper House opened last month and is filled with joy.
Five joys, to be specific.
“Gifts, flowers, ice cream, nibbles and coffee,” owner Jessica Frank said. “We’re hoping we’ve opened in the time that people need joy the most."
Frank, 43, has spent most of her career in the restaurant and retail worlds before deciding to start Copper House with plans to open this past spring until COVID-19 had other plans.
During the ensuing lockdown, Frank said she was a little nervous, but now thinks it was all meant to be.
“Maybe we were supposed to open in August,” said Frank, who lives east of Stanwood. “People need a little bit of joy now more than ever.”
The shop sells local goods, flowers, foods and treats in addition to coffee and other drinks. Tables are spaced far apart, and there’s ample outdoor seating to conform to current COVID-19 restrictions.
“You lose some of the human connection with a take-out only model,” Frank said. “There’s nowhere to meet. That social aspect is lost. Here, you can still meet that friend, that sister, and catch up safely.”
Copper House is at 7208 267th Street NW #A103 in Stanwood, near the YMCA. It’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, though hours may be expanded soon. Frank said. For more, call 360-572-2385 or visit copperhouseinc.com.
Sub Joint opens on Camano
Jesse Childress, owner of The Baked Cafe on Camano Island, recently opened a new sub sandwich shop.
“More than anything else, people ask, ‘Where do I get a sandwich around here,” said Childress, who opened his hamburger shop and bakery inside the Camano Marketplace in 2018. “We would run a special featuring a sandwich and they would sell out immediately.”
On July 10, he opened the sandwich shop at a walk-up location outside the north side of the Commons building at Terry’s Corner, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. It is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more visit camanosubjoint.com.
“We played around with a few different types of sandwiches, but it came down to developing a really good hoagie recipe,” said Childress, who bakes the bread on-site.
Just James Boutique
Just James Boutique — a new clothing, accessories and gift store — opened Aug. 22 in Stanwood.
"I was in my head all the time," Jami Sollid, owner of Just James Boutique, said about the decision to open during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I was like, 'This is bad time to do it.' People are going out of business and the health scare factor, but I definitely prayed upon it. I had people from my church praying with me. I was inspired by a few other new businesses opening up and was like there's no reason why I can't do it."
Due to the pandemic Just James, at 26915 98th Dr N.W., offers shopping by appointments on Monday and Tuesday. With normal shopping hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
For more, visit justjamesboutique.com.
North48 Real Estate office adds second location
North48 Real Estate, which opened March 2019 in Stanwood, is soon opening a branch office on Camano Island.
“This opportunity came about and is a perfect fit,” owner and designated broker Jamie Shaughnessy said. “We are all about staying local, so this location is perfect.”
The new office is at 927 N. West Camano Drive. For more, visit north48realestate.com or call 425-268-7291.
“We will be able to capture people driving around the island needing help with directions, the local real estate market, as well as a spot for our clients to come and sit and chat,” she said.
Medical equipment store moves
A & B Health Care recently moved into a new location at 10123 270th St NW, Stanwood.
The shop provides medical equipment and services, including home modifications.
For more, visit safehomeliving.com or call 360-629-2977
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.