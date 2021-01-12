More new businesses have opened in the area, the real estate market remains historically tight and the Stanwood Camano Phone Book is still seeking artists to enter the cover contest.
Pet groomer opens
Alexa Tweten loves pampering pets.
The Camano Island resident recently opened Pets Ahoy Grooming, a full-service pet grooming salon on the island.
“I started doing this when I was 16,” the now 58-year-old said. “I just had a love for it. I still enjoy doing it. It’s rewarding to have people entrust you with their pet, and you get to make them feel good, look good and be happy.”
Tweten owned and operated Best Friends Grooming Salon in Bellevue for 23 years before moving to Camano about two years ago.
“Growing up, I always loved animals,” she said. “I was always the kid who brought home the stray animal.”
Tweten said she plans an employee in the spring, but as of now it’s just her and her husband Ted at the shop, 1143 State Route 532. They offer haircuts, nail trimmings and other pet grooming services.
For more, visit petsahoygrooming.com or call 360-572-3336.
Camano gets new clinic
A new health clinic recently opened on Camano Island.
Camano Island Health System is a primary care practice and features five patient rooms, a laboratory, a procedure room and a medical massage or acupuncture room.
CIHS is led by Camano Island resident Bryan Cooper, a clinical executive and nurse practitioner with 13 years in advanced practice and 34 years in healthcare.
CIHS is aiming for a mom-and-pop feel to the clinic, said Katie Foley, a nutrition specialist and personal trainer who is one of the four employees.
CIHS started seeing patients in late November, and they have plans to ramp up services in the coming months. They provide scheduled family practice appointments, walk-in acute care services, personal training and macro-nutrition counseling.
The clinic is at 1283 Elger Bay Road in the Port Susan Professional Building. For more, email info@camanoislandhealth.com, visit camanoislandhealth.com or call 360-572-2202.
Massage therapist starts business
Kaia Summerfield, a massage therapist since 2018, recently opened Coastal Massage Therapy & Wellness.
She offers a new massage suite in north Stanwood in addition to home massage options.
For more information, visit Coastalmassage7.com or call 360-320-9990.
Real estate market remains tight
Homes for sale in the Stanwood-Camano area aren’t lasting long on the market.
Houses here are typically on the market for about 20 days, about half the days on the market as a year earlier.
“The rush is on for housing,” J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO at John L. Scott Real Estate, said in a press release. “With low unsold inventory, all eyes will be on each new home that comes on the market.”
On Camano Island, 41 homes sold in December compared to 39 a year prior. The median sale price was $525,000 last month, up from $450,000 a year earlier.
The number of houses sold in the Stanwood ZIP code remained higher than normal for this time of year with 62 sold in December compared to 31 a year ago. The median price of the Stanwood homes sold was $468,000 in December, up from $436,000 a year earlier.
The frenzy has trimmed available inventory to record lows.
There were 43 homes for sale in December in the Stanwood-Camano area, down from 149 a year ago, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
As of Jan. 8, there were even fewer: 13 active listings on Camano and 15 in Stanwood.
While new listings have remained relatively stable each month, it’s not enough to keep up with demand, local experts said.
“With just over a two-week supply of homes on the market (throughout Western Washington), last month maintained the extraordinary market we have seen all year,” said James Young, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington. “For demand and supply to remain this out of balance for this time of year is incredible.”
Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner said he predicts the tight housing market to continue into 2021.
“I expect continued strong demand from buyers, but unfortunately, the likelihood that there will be any significant increase in inventory is slim,” he said. “As a result, I believe prices will continue to rise, which is good news for sellers, but raises concerns about affordability.”
Phone book cover contest
There's still time to enter the phone book cover contest.
Next year’s cover of the Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory will take a detour from the landscape and wildlife covers of the past. This new book will feature a local artist’s work that captures the Stanwood-Camano area.
Local artists of any age can enter a contest for a chance to win $100. Staff at the Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory, produced by Stanwood Telegraphics and Stanwood Camano News, will pick the winning art to be displayed on the cover.
Judges will look for entries that capture the essence of the region. Art should be vertical, roughly the size of the phone book cover or about 7 inches wide by 11 inches tall.
Contest entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. The winner will be announced in the spring in the Stanwood Camano News. SC News retains the copyright on content and images published in the phone book.
High-resolution digital copies of entries should be emailed to phonebook@scnews.com; hard copies can be mailed to P.O. Box 999, Stanwood, WA, 98292. To inquire, call 360-629-2155.
