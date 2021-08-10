A plant store set down roots on Camano Island, a paint store opened in Stanwood and an eyeglass repair shop expanded in Stanwood. Meanwhile, local housing sales are heating up, even as more homes come on the market.
Cactus + Co. Camano
After Kaitlyn Goubeau opened Soundview Wellness, a mental health counseling practice, she came upon the peaceful hobby of growing plants and started bringing them to work.
When a client said, “Oh, it’s getting a little jungly in here,” Goubeau opened a plant shop next door.
The new space is filled with cacti, succulents and tropical plants. Goubeau has a curly spider plant, jades, snake plants, philodendrons, plus alocasias with names such as black velvet and silver dragon.
She also carries locally made plant accessories such macramé plant holders and 3D printed moss poles.
People come in for help in repotting plants or for help finding new homes for older plants that must get left behind in a move.
For example, Goubeau has a 22-year-old golden barrel cactus and a unique anthurium Marie, a hybrid that a man created and named for his wife.
“I love plants with a story,” she said. “(The anthurium Marie) grows alien-looking purple flowers.”
Soundview Wellness and Cactus + Co are above Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. The shop is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday during the Camano Farmers Market.
Information: cactusandcocamano.com or 360-215-5240
Northwest Frame Repair
Tiffany Tolle-Liberty and Ryan Liberty brought their eyeglass repair shop to Stanwood after it outgrew their basement. While the shop isn’t open to the public, it operates online and by mail.
“We work with optical shops and everyday people,” Tolle-Liberty said of the business that was started 10 years ago.
Technicians can strip finishes off metal frames and bake on a new powder coat in a wide variety of colors. They can match frame color with anything, such as jewelry, a favorite outfit, handbag, shoes or even a car.
The shop can mend broken plastic frames, restore vintage frames and fill them with nonprescription custom tinted lenses. Information: northwestframerepair.com and 360-926-3108.
Benjamin Moore Painters Alley
After a soft opening July 5, Benjamin Moore Painters Alley officially opens this week, loaded full of paint, stains, brushes, rollers and painting equipment. This store is ready for business in the historic Main Street block next door to A Guilded Gallery.
Market manager David Nech has been exploring the neighborhood.
“I’m discovering all these wonderful places to eat; it’s really great. I’m not going to meet my weight loss goals,” he said.
This is the fourth Painters Alley in the business’ chain, which includes Anacortes, Oak Harbor and Freeland. They said they saw a need in the area.
“Stanwood was really missing a paint store,” Nech said. “There's a lot of activity on Camano Island, residential.”
Painters Alley, at 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.
Toy drive gets results
Traci Smith of Picnic Pantry and Kerri Jones of North 48 real estate spearheaded the Christmas in July fundraiser to make sure that kids would get gifts in December if supply chain issues persist. The effort brought in 458 toys valued at $8,252 plus $1,763 in cash for a total of $10,015.
Work progressing on Amazon facility
Site work is progressing at the location of a planned Amazon distribution facility west of Burlington.
Some of the proposed site work includes the excavation of about 105,000 cubic yards of material and placement of 45,000 cubic yards of material, according to project documents filed with Skagit County Planning & Development Services.
The site, on Bay Ridge Drive just east of Skagit Regional Airport, will house a 112,000-square-foot Amazon facility and an 1,000-spot parking lot.
The facility will be a delivery station, the last stop in Amazon’s distribution network before packages reach customers. Employees will receive trucks full of orders and prepare them for delivery.
After months of secrecy around the project, Amazon confirmed in early June it would occupy the proposed building.
The facility, a small part of the e-commerce giant’s ever-continuing expansion, is expected to be completed in spring 2022 and offer hundreds of jobs, an Amazon spokesperson said previously.
