Stanwood Hardware, a longtime local business, will shut its doors for good on April 17. Meanwhile, other local businesses are opening, reopening and moving.
Stanwood Hardware says goodbye
Saturday, April 17, will be Stanwood Hardware’s last day. The hometown hardware store on the newly paved Viking Way has served the community since 1973 with home, garden and auto supplies as well as advice and connections.
The hardware store, started by Bob and Marion Nicholas, has for years been run by their sons, Jack and Walt Nicholas and their employees, who are like family. The Nicholas families are retiring, and the property is for sale. An interested party has earnest money down, Jack Nicholas said.
J.G. Murphy will set up an online auction of remaining inventory May 5-12. Then, Stanwood Hardware becomes a page in the city's history books.
Susan Adams Interiors opens doors
Susan Adams, an interior designer from Laguna Beach, California, is moving into the Designs NW building at 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Stanwood.
Several businesses for the home reside under one roof: Designs NW Architects, Lankford Associates Landscape Design, Cassera Gallery and now Susan Adams Interiors. Dave Cassera said this combo offers homeowners a "full spectrum of everything you could possibly want.”
Loco Billy’s to reopen
After being closed more than a year, Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon is getting ready to reopen in early May, just in time for its six-year anniversary.
Cookie and Major Freeman have been waiting and preparing to open safely. They’ve installed a UV air purifying system.
“It smells so fresh when you walk in the door,” Cookie Freeman said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get back to business as usual. It’ll be nice to socialize with people again.”
Right now, the nightclub could be open at 50% but first needs to order supplies before opening their doors.
Dancing isn’t approved yet, however they’ll be ready for musical jams with microphone sterilization and covers and plexiglass shields between performers.
For the first show, Chris Eger and his band are booked for Saturday, May 8, at 27021 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. Information: 425-737-5144 or locobillys.com
Stanwood Tattoo Company moves
One business that opened at the start of the pandemic has prospered.
Stanwood Tattoo Co. has moved, but not far. The shop now faces the brick road at 10003 270th St. NW. The husband-wife team of Neil Mydske and Lei Wiley-Mydske opened the shop nearby on March 1, 2020. They were open for 16 days until COVID-19 restrictions shuttered the business. Neil Mydske kept busy by sewing masks for the community. After three months, they reopened on June 8.
“We did pretty well this past year,” Neil Mydske said.
He credits his faithful and loyal clients that kept him scheduled solid. When the Wink Lash Boutique space opened up, Stanwood Tattoo moved in. Certified tattoo artists Sara Kenville and Gary “Loco” van de Wouw join the tattoo staff. In addition, Lei Wiley-Mydske runs an autism lending library there to raise awareness.
Information: 360-939-2223 or stanwoodtattoo.com
