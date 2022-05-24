Two new shops have opened in Stanwood, The Caring Place is reopening, and construction will begin for a new steel site.
The Caring Place
The Caring Place is opening its doors again after closing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization is a volunteer-run, faith-based ministry of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stanwood, which provides free clothing, toiletries and other essentials as well as connections to community resources. Visitors can stop by from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“No one who walks through this door has to be affiliated with any church,” manager Mardi Jorgensen said. “It is non-denominational. We don’t care what your beliefs are; we don’t care what your status is. If you walk through the door and ask for something, we will do our best to help you.”
The Caring Place accepts clothing donations on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. Jorgensen said they are always in need of diapers. Clothing must be clean and new or gently used.
The Caring Place has also partnered with The Gathering Place in the Fellowship Hall of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church to serve free dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
“It’s not a poor thing; it’s a gathering place,” Jorgensen said. “Sit at a table with a stranger, watch the children play.”
The Caring Place at 27201 99th Avenue NW has traditionally been open 10 months out of the year, but this year it will be open year-round. In 2019, it served about 6,000 people per year.
“We're going to continue to develop The Caring Place as an essential resource in our community,” Jorgensen said. “Sit people down and invite them to have a cup of coffee or a cup of soup, and there are so many people who just want places to be heard.”
Fast Track HVAC
A new HVAC shop has come to town.
Fast Track HVAC, a heating, ventilation and air conditioning business, is opening at 9005 271st Street NW in the former Stanwood Camano News location.
Owner Nick Cairus said he loves operating a business in the community he grew up in.
“I’ve been in the heating and air conditioning since about 2003 and was working for multiple companies. And when COVID came around, I decided to start my own business,” he said. “(I grew up here,) and now I’m part of the community.”
Residents can call 360-391-8903 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or visit fasttrackhvac.biz.
Thai Thai Kitchen
Thai Thai Kitchen opened at 9819 270th Street NW in Stanwood on April 26.
The family operates another Thai Thai Kitchen restaurant in Seattle and was looking to expand when they found the Stanwood location.
“We drove around to see the area, and we saw all the cute little houses and the town was really cute and we were like, ‘this place just seems really welcoming and really warm,’' said Praise Jingjit, the owner’s daughter. “It’s been amazing. A lot of people from the neighborhood have come, and we have met so many amazing people around here, so it’s been just a miracle.”
Thai Thai Kitchen is open for lunch and dinner every day except Tuesdays. Call 360-629-0600.
Inland Steel Site
Stanwood officials have determined that a proposal from Inland Steel to develop a steel site does not violate the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA).
Inland Steel plans to build two buildings at 272nd Street NW. Construction is estimated to last until December. Read more about the proposal at stawnoodwa.org.
Comments can be sent until May 31 to city planner Tansy Schroeder at 360-454-5211 or tansy.schroeder@stanwoodwa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.