The popcorn maker is popping, and safety signs are up.
Movies titles went back on the marquee Friday at Stanwood Cinemas at the Pavilion. After being closed about seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater welcomes back audiences with five different films, starting with two showings per day around 3 and 6 p.m.
Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee gave the green light to movie theaters in counties in Phase 2 of the state's Safe Start plan to reopen at 25% capacity. Face coverings are required and may only be removed to eat or drink while seated, according to state health safety requirements. People must maintain 6 feet of physical distance between households.
Other movie theaters throughout the region, including those in Skagit County, also reopened Friday.
For information on the Stanwood theater, call 360-629-0514 or visit farawayentertainment.com/location/stanwood-cinemas.
Twin City Lanes reopens
After seven months keeping its doors shut during the COVID-19 pandemic, Twin City Lanes in Stanwood reopened earlier this month under new safety guidance from the state.
"We were hanging in there barely and still in survival mode," co-owner Miriam Shadle said. "We'll keep going until we can't. We're doing everything we can to keep people safe, and we'll keep doing the best we can for as long as we can."
Inslee announced in late August that bowling alleys may reopen under certain circumstances. Participants must wear face coverings, not share equipment, maintain 6 feet of distance from bowlers in other lanes and others in the facility, and not switch between teams during league play. Only two bowlers are allowed per lane, and spectators are not allowed.
That means at Twin City Lanes, there's a maximum of 16 people.
"It's hard because we're used to having upward of 48 bowlers and plenty more watching, hanging out," Shadle said. "But having the doors open is better than being closed. I just love seeing the people back."
For more information, call 360-629-3001.
Inslee announces COVID-19 economic recovery group
The governor last week introduced a new state effort to help communities recover from the social and economic damage wrought by the pandemic.
“COVID-19 has tested our state in many ways and each crisis is a learning experience,” Inslee said. “While local governments, businesses and our agencies have made heroic efforts to protect and care for our communities, this crisis highlights gaps we need to close in our emergency recovery efforts and long-term rebuilding efforts. This new group will help state agencies change how we do business so that we can better serve the people of Washington.”
State agency experts will work with local stakeholders and tribal partners to implement recovery solutions and pathways.
Meanwhile, health officials urge customers to respect social distancing, wear masks and stay home if feeling ill.
Vida Verde Home opens in Stanwood
This candle shop and mercantile carries handmade home products from fair trade, women- or family-owned businesses.
It has kitchenware, glassware, body products, cookbooks and plants. On the side, owner Brynn Guadamuz makes nature-infused candles, cleansers and home sprays using all clean ingredients and essential oils. She sold products through other stores then opened her own shop in August on the brick road in west Stanwood near other new businesses.
“We call it the Street of Dreams. I love this brick road, I love this brick building. There’s a lot to be said about the character of this place right here,” Guadamuz said. “It was a dream we had to be in this building. When it became available in the heart of COVID, it just seemed like an impossible time to start a business.”
Rather than miss the chance, she jumped in.
Vida Verde Home is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at 10028 270th St. NW, Stanwood. Visit vidaverdehome.com.
Patini's Grill and Martini Bar opens
The owners of Dos Reales opened new restaurant and bar Oct. 1 on the west side of Stanwood with unusual martinis, a light-up bar and reasonably priced dinner options.
“It just felt like the right thing to do,” co-owner David Siddle said. “We’ve been eyeballing this place for some time, thought we’d just go for it. I think there’s a lot of pent up demand.”
Patini’s has prime rib, ribeye, cuban-style skirt steak, blackened seabass, chicken piccata, appetizers and lots of salads.
The martini bar has the classics and the unusual, like a chocolate martini or a purple rocket.
“We can make anything; we have a full bar,” Siddle said.
Patini’s has nine beers on tap and is expanding into local wines.
For now, it’s open 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays at 27020 102nd Ave NW. Find Patini’s Grill on Facebook or call 360-572-2981.
Purple Sunset Boutique moves
The west Stanwood clothing shop, which offers comfortable, affordable, fashionable, clothing and accessories in sizes from small to 3X, has a new home.
Owner Brandy Timmer originally opened her store four years ago inside Ladders in east Stanwood. Two years ago she moved into L. Shows Studio in the west end.
Then Oct. 1, Timmer moved next door into her own space in Suite A, quadrupling her square footage in uncertain times.
“It’s something I needed to do to grow my business. I needed more space,” she said.
The boutique offers gift items and locally made candles, sugar scrubs bath salts and soap.
Purple Sunset Boutique is on the brick road at 10017 270th St. NW, Ste. A. It’s on Instagram, Facebook and soon at purplesunsetboutique.com.
Still very few homes for sale in the area
Home sales in the Stanwood-Camano area remained hot in September, but inventory continues to lag, according to Northwest MLS figures.
On Camano Island, 42 homes were for sale last month, down from 99 a year earlier. There’s an estimated 0.6 months supply of homes for sale, below the three-month level that’s considered a healthy market. The median price of the 49 homes on Camano sold last month rose to $550,000 — about $100,000 more than a year ago.
In Stanwood’s 98292 ZIP Code, 39 homes were on the market last month, down from 87 in September 2019. There were 61 sold last month, up from 46 a year ago. The median sales price of $450,000 is up slightly from a year prior.
The impact of the recent announcement from Boeing to consolidate to a single 787 production location in South Carolina, likely resulting in the loss of hundreds of Puget Sound jobs, remains unclear.
“It’s too soon to make any solid predictions about how Boeing’s announcement will affect the Snohomish County housing market, but I am watching it closely,” Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere, said in a news release. “We could see an increase in the number of homes for sale as workers either leave the area or decide to sell to access the equity they have in their homes. If this does happen, the increased supply will likely be absorbed by buyers who currently have a limited number of homes to choose from and counter any downward pressure on prices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.