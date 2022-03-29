A veterinary clinic plans to build a two-story building, two new shops are opening soon in west downtown Stanwood, and a place offering new or gently used clothing for teens and young adults is coming.
Veterinary clinic planned
Affordable Pet Care, a veterinary clinic, is seeking to build a two-story veterinary clinic at 26480 72nd Avenue NW, across from Taco Time. Hinge Studio, a Seattle-based architecture firm, applied for permits with Stanwood on Feb. 17.
“(They are) currently leasing space across the street from the site in the plaza,” said Kate Cudney, founder of Hinge Studio. “But they need more space to serve the clientele they have, so they started looking at a bunch of different locations and settled on purchasing this property and engaging us to design this building.”
Hinge Studio is working on engineering plans while the project goes through the permitting process. If all goes to plan, construction should start in spring 2023 and open for business in fall 2023, Cudney said.
Bookstore opening in town
Wit’s End Bookstore, a used bookstore in Marysville, is opening a second location in Stanwood.
“It’s books and it’s also comics and toys and collectibles and crystals,” said owner Sierra Utley. “People can (also) trade in their used books for credit toward other used books.”
Local vendors will also be selling products at the location.
The shop is scheduled to open by April 3 at 10123 270th St. NW in west downtown, Utley said.
Flower shop blooms downtown
Flora & Fauna Camano, an online flower boutique, is planting roots by opening a storefront in the spring.
Store owner Ashley Palmer said visitors can build their own flower bouquets, purchase one of theirs, buy a plant or pick out a plant-themed gift.
“Whether it’s got to do with babies or dogs or jewelry — if it has plants or flowers on it, we’re probably going to carry it in this store,” Palmer said.
Palmer said that the store is slated to be open by the end of May. Visit floraandfaunacamano.com.
The Wardrobe
The Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano and the Stanwood Camano Food Bank have teamed up to create The Wardrobe, which provides new or gently used clothing for teens and young adults in the area. The grand opening will be 3-5 p.m. April 12 at the Community Resource Center, 9612 121st St. NW.
“Our goal is to provide a safe place where people can either come in and shop, or people can come in and pick up the clothing that’s needed,” said Aubree Downing, teen programs coordinator at the Community Resource Center.
Downing said there are mainly three categories of clothing: everyday, business attire and seasonal. Right now, the seasonal category is focused on prom dresses. Sizes range from XS to 4X.
The idea for The Wardrobe came when the Stanwood-Camano School District reached out to Kathy Moe, executive director of the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, and said there was a need for emergency clothing. Moe then collaborated with Mary Bredereck, executive director of The Community Resource Center.
People who are interested in shopping can stop by The Wardrobe at The Community Resource Center or call 360-269-5257 ext. 1004 to make an appointment.
“We’re not necessarily the neighborhood Target so to speak, but it is a resource so that if somebody shows up to school or shows up to the food bank, they can come here,” Bredereck said.
