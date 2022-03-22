'Now’s the time to participate' in shaping the area's future

The way that cities and counties plan for growth started from a simple frustration.
"I was already stuck in (Seattle) traffic, and you had 500 new apartments. I said, 'I wonder who's planning that? Who's coordinating some of that?' And the answer was 'no one,' as I looked into it,” Joe King, a Democratic state Representative from Vancouver and Speaker of the House from 1987-93, told the Washington State Oral History Program in 2007.
So King dialed up Mary Margaret Haugen, then a state representative from Camano Island.
“(King) called and said, ‘I want a Growth Management Act,’” said Haugen, who served as chair of the Local Government committee during the 1990 Legislative session.
She got to work helping draft the bill that would become the state’s Growth Management Act.
In the late 1980s, the state was growing so rapidly, Haugen said.
Before the GMA, “cities and counties didn’t talk to each other,” she said. “One would allow growth and the other wouldn’t. Big developments would go up and school districts were overwhelmed with kids. Kids in Mount Vernon had to go to school in Sedro-Woolley, because their schools were overloaded.”
Overwhelmed municipalities descended upon Olympia every January seeking money to fix their infrastructure problems, she said.
“We took the issues apart and sent them to other committees, then brought them back to my committee to pass it on to rules and then to the floor. I became a lead on the bill,” Haugen said. “We wanted a bottoms-up approach.”
The GMA passed the Legislature on April 1, 1990, reinventing how cities and counties plan for growth of forestlands, farmlands and open spaces.
The intention was to get everyone at the table and plan together, cities, counties, utility districts and school districts. Now cities and counties have to hold their own discussions and make specific plans, said Haugen, a life-long Camano resident who was in the state House from 1982-92 and the state Senate from 1993-2013.
“They can’t get funding without a plan,” she said. “You can’t just get money for a wish.”
‘Growth is coming’
Haugen remembers long ago driving past the acres of strawberry fields outside Marysville. It was dark.
Marysville has since lost its strawberry fields, which have become housing and commercial developments.
“For years I was blamed for the GMA. I’m glad to take the blame because I wanted my grandkids to see this country,” Haugen said, choking up. “I’m kind of emotional about it. We needed to preserve this farmland because it’s vanishing. I’ve lived here 80 years, and I’ve seen it.”
Before the management act passed, farmlands and forest were disappearing and surface water runoff and pollution threatened salmon streams as property owners were selling out to developers, Haugen said.
“People complain about state mandates, they criticize the Growth Management Act,” she said. “People look at the housing developments going in and blame the city or the GMA, but the city doesn’t decide which properties must develop housing. Property owners decide to develop."
But the GMA does give cities, counties and states some guidelines for controlling a growing population, she said.
“Growth is coming, whether it’s wanted or not,” Haugen said.
And that growth has come along faster than expected.
“Nobody knew what it would like in the future,” Haugen said. “People can’t afford a house in Seattle so they move here. Now you can’t afford a house here.”
People moving in from the city often want urban services. The biggest problems are in the transition, with cities and counties struggling to keep up with infrastructure.
“It’s not perfect, but the best thing it did was to get people talking,” Haugen said. “The best thing about the GMA is the cities and the counties are working together. The worst thing is that citizens don’t participate.”
Stanwood is now preparing to update its Comprehensive Plan, an important step in planning for the future and qualifying for state funding. And because of the GMA, the city is required to take a long look at the future and has some tools to do it.
Time to update the plans
This year will prove pivotal for deciding where and how Stanwood will grow.
The City Council this month hired consultants to help guide them through the state-mandated comprehensive plan update — a 20-year vision for the city that guides policymaking, growth, development, community character and quality of life. The city last updated the plan in 2015.
“Now’s the time to participate,” said Patricia Love, Stanwood’s community planning director.
In April, the council is set to discuss the public participation part of the planning effort. That could involve surveys, outreach events, soliciting opinions via a booth at public events and more, Love said. Additionally, residents can call or email city officials or attend council meetings.
“We’re happy to set up meetings with anyone, including groups such as homeowners associations,” Love said.
The public input process is Phase 1. By 2023, the city hopes to transition to Phase 2: writing the nuts and bolts of the plan.
The final phase is in 2024 with the adoption process, where more public meetings and tweaks can happen before approval by the June 30, 2024, deadline.
Stanwood’s first comprehensive plan was adopted in 1975 and then overhauled in 1995 to comply with the GMA.
“The city wants to ensure that growth occurs in a way that considers quality of life, placemaking and other community character goals,” according to a city memo about the upcoming plan update. “This update is not about adopting a new vision for the community, but instead builds upon decades of planning activities to update and refine the vision for the community.”
Nate Nehring, the Snohomish County commissioner representing the Stanwood area, said growth is coming but he doesn’t expect big changes.
“I don't think the character of Stanwood will change significantly in the next 10, 20 or 30 years,” said Nehring, who is from Stanwood and lives in Arlington. “I don’t think that the coming growth will significantly alter the feel in Stanwood.”
The Snohomish County Council is currently looking at population growth targets for the county and its cities. Nehring said the bulk of population growth is planned to be centered on mass transit options, such as light rail.
Will you participate in Stanwood’s comprehensive pan update?
“Places like Lynnwood will see character changes for sure,” he said.
There are challenges, though, such as affordable housing and traffic.
“Growth also brings opportunities, such as more jobs,” he said. “We are going to do our best to accommodate the incoming growth.”
Island County is on track to update its comprehensive plan starting next year. It was last completed in 2016 and due in June 2025.
Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair said she plans to work closely with Stanwood during its update, and then Island County could start work on its update in 2023.
“We’re one community,” she said of Stanwood-Camano. “We should be planning together.”
The 2016 Island County comprehensive plan outlined several goals for Camano, including identifying “innovative housing approaches for Camano Island where the predominance of rural zones and lack of a UGA presents challenges for meeting a diversity of housing needs.”
St. Clair said creative conversations are needed around affordable housing options that maintain the area’s sense of community.
“This is just the start, and there is no quick fix,” she said. “It’s a long-term effort to lay the groundwork of what the area will become in the next 10, 20, 30 years.”
This is the final installment of our "Growing Forward" series. See all four installments at SCnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.