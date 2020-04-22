Midway down West Camano Drive, Bonnie MacPhail is making a stand for the earth for centuries to come. She has planted a grove of Garry oaks, a native species that used to thrive here.
She takes stewardship seriously for her 10-acre field. Much of it was logged 20 years ago. Blackberries and Scotch Broom were trying to take over.
“I was highly interested in restoring the area to forest. To restore habitat to the native animals is really important to me,” she said.
So MacPhail took a forestry class last summer to learn how to do it right.
“That’s where I learned about the Garry oak, a native. We used to have oak savannas. They weren’t replanted because they grow so slowly,” MacPhail said. “That’s where Oak Harbor got its name.”
The Garry oak is a species that ranges from southern California to southwestern British Columbia and is commonly known as Oregon white oak. A savanna is a mixed woodland grassland ecosystem where trees are widely spaced so that the canopy does not close.
MacPhail planted white pines and a few Madrona among the oaks because they coexist well and are all drought resistant.
“It’s been great for staying sane during this time, I have a purpose and I’m outside and working. A lot of people are inside; they’re bored and watching a lot of movies,” MacPhail said. “It’s keeping me busy.”
With help from two friends, Jill and Chrysta Cash, MacPhail just finished for the year. They planted 202 trees, just in time for the roots to settle before summer. They worked at a social distance to be on the safe side.
MacPhail gave the project a lot of thought. She planted trees randomly within the acreage except along the road, where she planted oaks in a line 25 feet apart. They are planted far enough away to keep leaves off the road in the fall. She planted no evergreens near the road. Since oaks are deciduous, they won’t shade the road and make it icy in winter.
Someday, that stretch of West Camano Drive will be oak-lined.
“It feels good. The poor land had gone to blackberries and Scotch Broom. I caught it in the nick of time. I keep it mowed, and I’m removing them as I can,” she said.
“You can’t see the trees yet; they’re just little sticks. They’re pretty cute,” she said.
MacPhail grew up in Wenatchee and planted many fruit trees there.
“I love it. My father was an orchardist, so I have wonderful memories of helping him plant an orchard. I even bought a pair of pinstriped overalls. Farmers of his day, they wore those pinstriped overalls a lot.”
She’s installed a water tank on the back of her golf cart and drives the field to keep the young trees watered. Once they take hold the roots reach deep and the slow-growing trees will thrive for hundreds of years.
“It’s leap of faith to believe that theses little sticks will be trees someday,” she said. “I’m definitely I’m doing it for this planet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.