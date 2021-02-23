Local law enforcement agencies are urging property owners to be vigilant against upticks in some specific thefts.
Lt. Scott Fague, of Island County Sheriff’s Office on Camano Island, said there has been an increase in mail thefts and vehicle prowls, especially into unlocked vehicles.
“Property crimes are shifting away from burglaries … because more people are staying home during the pandemic,” Fague said.
Many of the thefts are driven by drug users, particularly of fentanyl, a very strong opioid, he said.
Drug overdose deaths accelerated in Washington in 2020, increasing by 38% in the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019 — most of that increase came from deaths involving fentanyl, according to state Department of Health data.
Fague suggested people lock their cars and use a locking mailbox.
One target by thieves has been stimulus checks.
The second federal stimulus check for $600 recently distributed to Americans has led to an unprecedented 340,668 reports of fraud — online, over the phone and through the mail — costing victims more than $321 million as of Feb. 3, according to the IRS.
Locally, thieves are also targeting boat motors, according to Fague and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
“We have a suspect who has been stealing a lot of boat motors in north Snohomish County,” the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
Thefts have been reported in the Lake Stevens area, Everett and near Camano Island.
“Unfortunately, detectives are having a hard time locating the owners because most people have their boats stored under tarps and don’t check them again until spring when they discover the motor is missing,” according to the office.
In addition, police departments throughout the Puget Sound region have reported increasing thefts of catalytic converters, which helps a car's exhaust system neutralize harmful emissions. Thieves want them for their rare metals, including palladium, rhodium and platinum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.