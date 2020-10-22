A kayaker discovered a body drifting in the water Tuesday evening off the Madrona Beach neighborhood on the west side of Camano Island.
The body is that of an adult man, who was 5-foot-8 and 151 pounds with dark hair and a beard, according to a news release from the Island County Coroner’s Office.
There were no clothes on the body, and it appears he had been in the water for an extended period of time, according to the Coroner's Office.
The Coroner's Office confirmed that this person is not Sean Pickering or Walter Mead, two men who went missing from Jefferson County on Oct. 9.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Island County Coroner’s Office at 360-679-7358 or Island County Sherrif's Detective Robert Mirabal at 360-679-9567. Or people can e-mail tips@islandcountywa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.