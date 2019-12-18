A 38-year-old Tulalip woman was killed Dec. 14 when an 85-year-old Stanwood driver struck her on Fire Trail Road.
The woman was identified as Samantha E. Walker on Wednesday, Dec. 18, by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office. She died of blunt force trauma, and the death has been ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner's office.
The Stanwood man was driving westbound at about 6:25 p.m. on in the 1500 block of Fire Trail Road (140th St. NW) near Marysville when he hit Walker, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
The Stanwood man remained at the scene. Walker was located by a resident of a nearby home who heard the collision and came to help, authorities said.
The Sheriff's Office said this week they do not anticipate they will be filing any charges.
SCMEO completed the exam of the 38yo female involved in a pedestrian vs single MVC near the 1500 blk of 140th St NE in Marysville, WA on 12/14/19. The decedent is Samantha E. Walker of Tulalip, WA. COD is blunt force injuries. MOD is Accident. For more info contact @SnoCoSheriff.— Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office (@SnoCo_ME) December 18, 2019
