A woman died Monday afternoon just south of Stanwood when her motorcycle crashed, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, occurred at about 4:20 p.m. near the 23300 block of Pioneer Highway in Stanwood, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist was identified Tuesday as Kathy A. Askew, 61, of Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

Askew lost control, crashed and died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Askew had been out riding with a group of friends all afternoon and it is unknown what led to the crash, authorities said. Detectives do not believe speed or alcohol were contributing factors.  

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office Collision Investigation Unit are investigating. The road was closed for several hours while CIU detectives investigated.

