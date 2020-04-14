A woman died Monday afternoon just south of Stanwood when her motorcycle crashed, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, occurred at about 4:20 p.m. near the 23300 block of Pioneer Highway in Stanwood, according to the sheriff’s office.
The motorcyclist was identified Tuesday as Kathy A. Askew, 61, of Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.
Askew lost control, crashed and died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Askew had been out riding with a group of friends all afternoon and it is unknown what led to the crash, authorities said. Detectives do not believe speed or alcohol were contributing factors.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office Collision Investigation Unit are investigating. The road was closed for several hours while CIU detectives investigated.
CIU detectives are investigating a single-vehicle fatal motorcycle crash in the 23200 block of Pioneer Hwy in Stanwood. Deputies responded to the crash around 4:20 p.m. The female driver was deceased on scene. The road is currently closed while CIU investigates.— snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) April 14, 2020
~ MVCM(Medic) CPR in Progress.— SnoCoScannerReport (@SnoCoScannerRep) April 13, 2020
23300 BLK PIONEER HWY, STANWOOD
Motorcycle off the road in a field. Requesting Airlift standby. pic.twitter.com/GTAX3OptOm
SCMEO completed the exam of the 61-year-old female involved in a motorcycle collision near the 23300 blk of S.B. Hwy in Stanwood, WA on 04/13/2020. The decedent is Kathy A. Askew of Snohomish, WA. COD is blunt force injuries. MOD is Accident. For more info contact @SnoCoSheriff.— Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office (@SnoCo_ME) April 14, 2020
