With the recent rain, cooler temperatures and resulting increase in fuel moisture levels, several area burn bans were lifted last week.
Island County Sheriff’s Office lifted the ban on outdoor burning at midnight Tuesday, Sept. 10. Snohomish County quickly followed suit, lifting the burn ban for unincorporated areas at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
Burning garbage or using burn barrels is illegal statewide and subject to fines than can exceed $1,000. Cities have their own burn restrictions and residents should check before starting a fire.
Permit requirements on other fires continue:
• Recreational fires, or campfires, less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high do not require a permit. Water must be available.
• Residential yard debris and land-clearing burning require a permit where open burning is allowed.
• Residential fires less than 4 feet in diameter require a verbal permit on Camano; call 360-240-5526 and listen to the requirements, or call Northwest Clean Air Agency at 360-428-1617, ext. 4.
Island County Health Department issues all written burn permits; call 360-387-3443 ext. 228 for Camano Island. Visit islandcountywa.gov, click on County Services, Permits & Licenses, for additional permit information.
For Snohomish County, call the Outdoor Burning Information Hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information. Visit snohomishcountywa.gov, search for Outdoor Burning.
Department of Natural Resources property owners should call 360-856-3500 for burn permit information. For air quality issues, call the Northwest Clean Air Agency at 360-428-1617.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.