Local health officials are continuing to urge vigilance in the face of the new omicron variant and traditional holiday gatherings.
Snohomish County has generally seen a decline COVID cases over the past 15 weeks, falling to a five-month low of 1,065 last week. However, a recent uptick two weeks also may indicate a surge from gatherings around Thanksgiving that officials will keep an eye on, Snohomish Health District Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters said in a media briefing last week.
“Over the long run it’s been a steady, slow decline, with some ups and downs,” he said.
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers urged people to take all the existing prevention steps, and to do them better than ever.
While at least three cases of the omicron variant of the virus have been identified in Washington, none have been identified in Snohomish County yet, Spitters said. However, he noted that it likely is already present in the area.
Experts still are learning about the variant but anticipate that omicron is likely to replace the delta variant as the dominant strain in the coming months. Officials are also still assessing whether or not it causes more severe illness.
However, officials said people should continue to keep up efforts to reduce the spread of COVID by getting vaccinated, wearing masks in public spaces, maximizing ventilation when indoors, avoiding large gatherings and staying home if feeling ill.
About 75% of eligible individuals in Snohomish County are vaccinated, meaning more than 200,000 remain unvaccinated.
Demand remains high for pediatric doses of COVID vaccine, as well as for booster doses for ages 18 and older, Spitters said. More than 16,000 children ages 5 to 11 in the county have initiated vaccination, making up part of the 74% of the county’s total eligible population who have at least one dose of the vaccine, and 67% who are now fully vaccinated.
And last week, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended Pfizer boosters for everyone aged 16 and 17 years old who received their second dose of Pfizer at least six months ago.
According to the CDC, initial data suggests COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against omicron and other variants.
In Snohomish County, more than 125,000 people have received an additional dose, which includes both boosters and third doses. Boosters can be mixed and matched, which means adults can get any COVID-19 vaccine available. However, Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for people ages 16 and 17.
“This recommendation is one more tool to help us protect our community against COVID-19,” Spitters said. “For those who got their second Moderna or Pfizer shot at least six months ago, or their Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago, now’s the time to get your booster dose.”
Local COVID cases
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 53 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — up slightly from 53 the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
From Nov. 3-17, the Stanwood ZIP code had one of the highest COVID rates in the county, with more than 500 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to the most recently available data from the Snohomish Health District. The rate was higher than the surrounding ZIP codes.
In Snohomish County as a whole, the COVID case rate dipped to 301 cases per 100,000 residents from Nov. 28-Dec. 11, the Snohomish Health District reported Monday, Dec. 13.There were 42 COVID patients in county hospitals and 16 of whom required a ventilator. There were 15 COVID deaths in the county in the past week.
Camano recorded 17 new cases last week, about the same as the previous week, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded last week totaled 70 — up slightly from a week prior.
In Island County, the case rate decreased slightly to 158 infections per 100,000 residents from Nov. 25-Dec. 8, Island County Public Health officials said Dec. 9.
The Stanwood-Camano School District reported 27 new COVID cases detected from Dec. 1-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.