Authorities have yet to identify the man found dead in late October in the water off Camano Island.
Island County Sheriff's detective Ed Wallace said Thursday that they are still seeking tips that could help determine the man's identity.
A kayaker discovered the body drifting in the water Oct. 22 off the Madrona Beach neighborhood on the west side of Camano Island.
The body is that of an adult man, who was 5-foot-8 and 151 pounds with dark hair and a beard.
There were no clothes on the body, and it appears he had been in the water for an extended period of time, according to the Island County Coroner’s Office.
The Coroner's Office confirmed that this person is not Sean Pickering or Walter Mead, two men who went missing from Jefferson County on Oct. 9.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Island County Coroner’s Office at 360-679-7358 or Island County Sheriff's Detective Robert Mirabal at 360-679-9567. Or people can email tips@islandcountywa.gov.
