The state Department of Health and other healthcare providers will soon begin offering Omicron variant-targeted bivalent booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
That follows authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
The bivalent vaccines combine the companies’ original COVID-19 vaccine compositions with BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components, providing additional protection by targeting variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading, according to the Health Department.
“We’re excited this updated bivalent booster will help increase protection against the Omicron variants as we head into the fall season,” Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the DOH chief science officer, said in a news release. “As SARS-CoV-2 changes, so must the tools we use against it — this update helps ensure that vaccines and boosters will continue to be the most effective ways to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death and keep those most at risk healthy and safe.”
The Health Department's updated booster dose recommendations:
People ages 12-17 who have completed a primary vaccine series can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster at least two months after their most recent dose.
People 18 and older who have completed a primary vaccine series can receive either company’s bivalent booster at least two months after their most recent dose.
Those ages 5-11 who have completed Pfizer-BioNTech’s primary vaccine series should continue to receive the company’s original monovalent booster at least five months after their most recent dose.
Children under age 5 are not authorized for any COVID-19 booster doses.
People ages 12 and older who currently have appointments to receive COVID-19 booster doses will need to contact their providers to ensure the bivalent booster is available; if not, those appointments will need to be rescheduled, as the former monovalent booster doses are no longer authorized for this age group.
An initial allocation of 191,100 bivalent booster doses arrived in the state last week, according to the Health Department. Subsequent weekly allocations will follow, building the state’s inventory levels over time.
COVID-19 cases in the Stanwood-Camano area continue to trend down, according to recent health data.
In Snohomish County, the virus case rate recently dropped to 87 infections per 100,000 residents, keeping the county into the CDC's "low" community transmission level. However, the Stanwood ZIP code recorded a case rate between 100-199, according to the most recent data.
There were 70 county residents hospitalized due to COVID, using about 4% of available beds, according to Snohomish Health District data.
Similarly, cases on Camano Island have remained steady, averaging about 33 new infections per week during the summer, according to Island County Public Health data.
In Island County, the case rate is down to 110 infections per 100,000 residents. On Camano, the rate is at 187.
There were 13 COVID cases in the Stanwood-Camano School District from Sept. 1-6.
The state Health Department has also issued updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance for schools this fall. Students and staff who show COVID-19 symptoms must stay home or go home if they become ill at school. Those with COVID-19 symptoms must test negative to return to school. Tests are available at schools.
Students and staff who test positive are required to isolate at home for five days before returning. Then, the state recommends wearing a mask from days six to 10.
