Omicron detected in Snohomish County
The omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has now been detected in Snohomish County, officials announced Friday.
“This shouldn’t come as a surprise given recent detection throughout the Puget Sound region,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish Health District’s health officer. “It serves as a reminder to complete vaccination, get a booster as soon as possible once eligible, continue masking in public, maximize ventilation of indoor spaces, and keep up with all other public health measures. Based upon observations elsewhere, omicron seems likely to displace delta over the coming month or two as the dominant strain.”
The presence of omicron does not change the prevention measures in place but is a cue that people should maintain precautions to reduce the spread of COVID and the likelihood of severe illness, local health officials said.
Among the new omicron cases in Washington state are several high school wrestlers that are part of a growing outbreak in the sport. See more about the COVID outbreak on Page B1.
Local COVID report
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 37 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — down from 57 the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
In Snohomish County as a whole, the COVID case rate dipped to 267 cases per 100,000 residents from Dec. 5-18, the Snohomish Health District reported Monday, Dec. 20. There were 42 COVID patients in county hospitals and 22 of whom required a ventilator. There were 12 COVID deaths in the county in the past week.
Camano recorded 24 new cases last week, up from 17 during the previous week, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded last week totaled 61 — down slightly from a week prior.
In Island County, the case rate increased slightly to 163 infections per 100,000 residents from Dec. 2-15, Island County Public Health officials said Dec. 16.
The Stanwood-Camano School District reported 11 new COVID cases detected from Dec. 8-14
Holiday travel and gathering reminders
Health officials also urge caution for people planning to travel or gather with others from outside their household over the Christmas holiday.
Officials said people should plan ahead if they need testing for travel because of expected high volumes of people seeking COVID testing and some testing providers closing during the holidays.
A quick turnaround cannot be guaranteed, and lab results may take 1-3 days, officials said. More testing information is available at snohd.org/testing.
Health experts also urge people to stay home and do not have people over if you have any symptoms of illness; follow all travel guidelines, including masking, frequent handwashing, and distancing as much as possible; and keep gatherings small and hold them in well-ventilated areas.
