Just one Stanwood City Council race is now close enough to trigger an automatic hand recount after the latest ballot update.
As of Monday's vote count, one contest was just four votes apart and another was now 10 votes apart.
Snohomish County election officials now estimate there are no ballots left to count.
The two close races — Positions 1 and 7 — have flip-flopped and narrowed since Election Day on Nov. 2 with each subsequent daily update as more ballots arrived in the mail.
In Position 1, challenger Dani Gaumond currently holds a 10-vote lead over incumbent Rob Johnson 876 to 866 — or 49.97%-49.4%, a 0.57 percentage-point difference.
In the race for the Position 7 seat, challenger Tim Schmitt has a four-vote lead over incumbent Judy Williams 825 to 821 — or 47.12%-46.89%, a 0.23 percentage-point difference.
The Position 7 margin is narrow enough to require an automatic machine recount. Candidates with less than 0.5 percentage-point separating them are subject to a mandatory recount. Races less than 0.5 percentage-point difference but greater than 0.25 percentage-point will be recounted by machine. Races with less than 0.25 percentage-point difference will be recounted by hand.
The Snohomish County Canvassing Board manages any recounts, which historically are completed by mid-December, county Auditor Garth Fell said. Candidates will be notified so they can observe the activities, he said.
The few additional ballots that trickled in from the mail last week did not appear to impact the other local races.
In the bid for Position 2, Marcus Metz leads Andreena Bergman 918-832.
In the Position 3 race, incumbent Council member Darren Robb is receiving about 70% of the vote against former council member Larry Sather.
Stanwood and Camano voters appear to have retained the two incumbents: Al Schreiber and Charlotte Murry each hold comfortable leads.
Each county will certify election results on Nov. 23.
