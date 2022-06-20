The Washington State Health Care Authority applied for a conditional permit Jan. 31 that would be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.
An informational public meeting Wednesday will discuss a proposed mental health facility in Stanwood.
The Washington State Health Care Authority is hosting the open house meeting 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Floyd Norgaard Event Center.
No decisions will be made, and the meeting is purely informational, HCA spokesperson Amy Blondin said.
The facility would be an in-patient, residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 2919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW. It would be within two buildings that would have 16 beds each.
The application has spurred concerns from the surrounding community — both in online social forums and directly to the Stanwood Camano News — about safety and diminished land value. More than 50 people sent submissions during the public comment period, which ended March 2.
Kara Panek, section manager for adult and involuntary services, and Keri Waterland, assistant director for behavioral health and recovery, have told the Stanwood-Camano News that the facility aims to increase the number of beds available in Snohomish County and allow patients to be treated closer to home.
The open house will have information tables and people available to speak with community members, Blondin wrote in an email. It will not be recorded or have a virtual option.
