Skagit anglers must release pink salmon
Skagit River pink salmon retention is closed. Anglers in Marine Area 8-1 must release all pinks caught between now and Oct. 31, according to Washington Fish & Wildlife.
Early season indicators confirm the run is below harvestable levels, so fishers are allowed to catch and release two pinks daily. Any Chinook salmon caught must also be released.
WDFW has announced this conservation measure is necessary to allow more fish to reach their spawning grounds. See wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations.
WDFW begins third round of moving mountain goats
The third two-week round of translocating mountain goats from Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest to the northern Cascade Mountains began Aug. 16.
Mountain goats were introduced to the Olympics in the 1920s. Since September 2018, 174 mountain goats have been translocated.
The National Park Service, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife and the USDA Forest Service are moving the goats from the Olympics, where they are non-native, to seven sites in the North Cascades.
Five of the release sites are in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest near Glacier Peak, Cadet Ridge (near Sloan Peak), Vesper Peak, Mount Buckindy and Mount Index. One release site is near Tower Mountain in the Methow area of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The other is near Hardscrabble Ridge on an inholding owned by Forterra.
Capture and translocation may continue into 2020 depending on this year’s results.
Opportunity to buy multi-season elk, deer tags
Hunters not selected in April for multi-season hunting permits are eligible to buy unsold multi-season tags for 2,610 deer and 116 elk on a first-come, first-served basis on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Jenika Stinkeoway with WDFW said elk multi-season tags are expected to sell out in 5 seconds or less when they go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 22. Multi-season deer tags will go on sale 10 minutes later at 10:10 a.m. Hunters planning to purchase both tags must do so in two separate transactions.
Multi-season deer tags cost $139.10, and multi-season elk tags are $182, resident or non-resident. Hunters must have a general season elk or deer license before buying a multi-season tag, then must surrender their general season elk or deer tags at an authorized license dealer. See a list at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/dealers.
Stinkeoway said demand is high for multi-season elk tags, so hunters can expect only one in every 20 license vendors will be able to complete a transaction for elk.
If multi-season deer tags don’t sell out on Aug. 22, they will remain on sale until the tag limit is reached. Hunters with multi-season permits can hunt all three weapon choices (modern rifle, muzzleloader, archery), season permitting, until their tag is filled.
Fishing guide advisory group needs members
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife needs people from the fishing guide industry by Aug. 27 to serve on a new committee that advises the department on commercial fishing guiding.
Up to 12 individuals will be chosen for two-year terms that begin in September. The advisory group will meet monthly (beginning in September) to ensure timely implementation of the new logbook requirements next year. After the first six months, they will meet quarterly.
Send a letter of interest with name, address, telephone number and email address; relevant experience and reasons for wanting to serve; and demonstrate effective communication, including methods to relay information to regional constituents. Email to at Raquel.Crosier@dfw.wa.gov. Visit wdfw.wa.gov for more information.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.