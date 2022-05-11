The Camano Island man at the center of a long-simmering property dispute was arrested May 7.
David Muresan, 77, was booked into Island County jail on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing.
In the days leading up to his arrest, there was a flurry of legal maneuvers by Muresan and the Island County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The case heated up in mid-March when Island County Superior Court Judge Carolyn Cliff granted the county an injunction against Muresan, declaring his Camano property a “public nuisance.” The action was an attempt to compel him to stop renting space to people and to correct issues regarding septic systems, junk vehicles, trash, construction and illegal dwellings, among other items.
But by late March, Cliff issued a warrant of abatement, a special court order granting the county authority to go onto the property and correct conditions that constitute a public nuisance and health hazard, where the property owner is unwilling or unable to do so.
The ruling also barred Muresan from advertising renting space at his property, which, prior to the court intervening, had upward of 15 people living in tents, campers and an illegally converted garage on the 5-acre site at Crestview Drive. The tenants were removed from the site with help from the Northwest Justice Project — Washington’s largest publicly funded legal aid program.
In response to Cliff’s orders, Muresan filed an emergency motion with the state Court of Appeals on April 25 stating the “reason for this motion is the new action of the Island County to arrest me and to evict the tenants from the legal rental house.”
His motion was denied.
For the past few years, he used his property to provide a place for the poor to rent for $150-$600 per month, Muresan wrote in an email to the Stanwood Camano News earlier this year.
The March 14 injunction allowed Island County’s Health Department to inspect the property. Inspectors discovered the home’s septic system had failed, leading to untreated effluent flowing onto the surface and the driveway, according to court documents. Inspectors also found that the RVs on the property were discharging human waste directly into shallow holes in the ground.
Testing of water samples from various locations revealed total coliform levels greatly exceeding levels that would require closing recreational waters to public use, including one sample where the coliform level was more than 1,000 times higher, according to court documents.
Part of the judge’s orders required Muresan to repair the septic systems.
On April 27, Cliff amended her original warrant of abatement after officials learned Muresan posted online ads on Craigslist seeking new renters for his property.
Meanwhile, Muresan had been allowed to stay in his three-bedroom house, but Cliff responded by ordering him and any tenants out by May 11. The judge also ordered Island County officials to secure and shut off power to the garage and any RVs, according to the court documents.
Authorities were authorized to then remove any tenants living in the house after May 11 and assist in relocating any residents if needed.
“As far as we could tell, he had not done the things ordered of him,” Island County Prosecutor Greg Banks said. “He was supposed to prevent people from being in the out-building and shut off the electricity. And nothing has changed as far as we know with the septic system.”
On May 3, county employees were attempting to secure the garage after they turned off its power but were chased off the property by Muresan who was found inside the garage, according to court documents.
On May 6, Cliff ordered Muresan off his property within 24 hours.
Island County “deputies are authorized to remove any persons, including Mr. Muresan, entering or remaining on the property,” she wrote in the order. “Deputies may enter the property without notice, making forced entry if needed, and, after making reasonable efforts to obtain voluntary compliance, use reasonable force to remove and/or arrest David Muresan or other persons on the property.”
As of the morning of May 10, Muresan was still in Island County Jail, according to the online jail roster.
Banks said his office is in the process of “considering the best way forward.”
“I anticipate court action to compel Muresan to make arrangements for cleanup or the judge to order the county to perform the cleanup,” Banks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.