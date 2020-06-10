Artists' works often reflect the times. Some have been making pandemic-inspired art. While much of it has sold, some is found on social media and some is showing in Camano Island galleries that are now opening as Island County moves into Phase 2 of opening business.
Sculpting community spirit
Sculptor Deb McCunn added a COVID-19 medical team of rabbits in scrubs and masks to her collection of personable rabbits, caught in activities that show enduring human spirit. This Bellingham artist shows regularly at Matzke Fine Art Gallery.
“Almost always, I start with a dialogue that I want to have with the community,” she said.
McCunn offers night classes at Baker Creek Ceramic Studio in Bellingham. Since it’s less than a mile from a hospital, many of her students are from the medical community. Doctors, nurses, hospice workers and radiologists learn to throw on a potter’s wheel and sculpt as a stress release.
She wanted to share a conversation through her art about what she learned firsthand from medical workers who were on the front lines of the local pandemic response.
McCunn saw their frustration in not being able to get protective gear. They took great risks. They self-quarantined; they couldn’t see their kids or spouses. At the same time, the hospital couldn’t do elective procedures so their hours were cut, reducing their pay.
“The first few months were rather horrifying,” she said. “They decompressed by playing with clay. A lot of people were aware of their efforts, but I didn’t know that everybody knew the full extent of their risk to help the community,” she said.
Next, McCunn will pay tribute to teachers, like her sister and brother-in-law. She sees them “pouring out their hearts and souls in keeping those kids engaged.”
Some teachers get up at 4 a.m. to write letters by hand to students who lack access to technology, she said.
“People think they’re just on a long vacation. It’s a conversation starter. Maybe they’re not really on vacation,” she said. “I want to show just how hard they’re working and pay them a little respect."
Charming the virus
Janie Olsen of Monroe paints realistic animals surrounded by dreamlike imagery invoking magical stories. Her work is featured at Matze Gallery. Someone started collecting COVID-19 art and commissioned her to paint a bat and coronavirus balls. She often paints bats, but wasn’t so sure she wanted to paint the virus.
“That was hard because it was nothing I would choose to paint, a virus ball. I’m superstitious. I don’t want to paint the negative. I can’t do it,” she said. “I had to put a positive spin on it.
Olsen placed a directional arrow, “for me going in a good direction,” pointing into a coronavirus ball.
She added a four-leaf clover and a dandelion with a few wishes falling from it.
“A lot of my symbolism is strength in unexpected places. I put in charms to bring good luck.
Painting solitude
With his gallery closed, Camano Island artist Jack Gunter suddenly had a lot of uninterrupted free time.
“All over the world, people in quarantine are finding creative things to do. I’m creating every day,” he said.
He’s been painting themes of solitude and isolation, posting his progress on Facebook. There he chats with fans and offers prints for sale. One painting shows a sheep looking wistfully at a ferry; another shows a pig on an island in a sea of mines that look suspiciously like coronaviruses.
“You have to have something to say. That’s the secret,” he said. “If you’re bored, you’ll go crazy with nothing to do.”
About a month ago, Gunter realized that with everyone isolated at home, he could die, and no one would know.
He got out a sketchbook and drew a sheep, being looked at by a bunch of sheep. This sketch was about Gunter clowning around in front of his friends.
“It said everything I felt. When you come that close to your thoughts, that’s a wonderful place for an artist to be,” he said.
Then he took a breath and quieted his mind.
“I did a second drawing, one sheep sitting on a hill — solitude. It’s how it feels to be alone in a cabin, surrounded by beauty, unable to interact,” he said.
He sketched all afternoon.
“When ideas fly out, you don’t stop, you just keep drawing until the thoughts stop,” he said. “I made 16 sketches that day, asking the question, what does solitude feel like? It’s not sad, it’s not happy, it’s not terrible. It’s a state we wish for when we’re busy, but we don’t like when we have it sometimes.”
He said his favorite kind of painting is a Nocturne. He described it as being early evening when everything’s quiet, and the world is blue — 150 shades of blue. He painted his yard, the water, the islands beyond and the sky all in blues. Across the water on an island is a candle in a window, just a point of light.
“So now I’ve completed a thought with one little dot of yellow. There’s a whole story in that one dot of yellow,” he said.
One by one, Gunter painted his sketches of solitude. He sees them as visual haiku.
“The last two months have been the most creative period in my life. It all came from simplicity and solitude in my cabin.”
