Pam Fugier, Brian Von Moos and their extended family slowly and purposefully walked Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood on Friday placing 450 American flags on veterans’ graves.
It’s a family tradition of sorts that goes back more than 25 years.
“Dad made these hand-drawn maps years ago that we use to place the flags,” Fugier said of her father, Paul Von Moos.
Paul Von Moos, a veteran, served three times as commander of the Stanwood American Legion Post 92. He volunteered to place flags every Memorial Day until he died in early 2017.
“I just try to carry the torch on for dad,” Fugier said. “He took great pride in it.”
Typically, the family gets help placing flags from other volunteers and the Port Susan Middle School leadership students, but the pandemic limited the volunteers to just extended members of the Von Moos family. The stay-home order has canceled most annual Memorial Day events.
“It’s something that needs to be done,” Brain Von Moos said while placing a row of knee-high American flags at gravesites.
Von Moos’ handmade map includes directions to veterans’ headstones without military markings to make sure no veteran is forgotten, the family said.
Family members said they’ve heard of similar efforts at other local cemeteries.
“We all have the same goal: to recognize and honor every veteran,” Fugier said.
Retire your flag
Boy Scout Troop 46 of Camano Island typically honors the Armed Forces by conducting flag retirement ceremonies at Freedom Park on Memorial Day.
This year, scouts will retire flags at home with their families.
Scouts will perform flag retirement — the proper way of destroying American flags that are no longer fit to serve the nation — by separating the blue star field from the stripes. Once separated, the material is no longer considered a flag and can be properly interred, following guidelines in The United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8, which speaks to the dignity and respect befitting our nation’s flag.
The public can place older flags in boxes set around Stanwood and Camano Island, including at Stanwood Co-op, Stanwood Ace Hardware, Stanwood True Value Hardware, Stanwood American Legion, Camano Island Terry’s Corner Gift Shop, and Camano Plaza IGA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.