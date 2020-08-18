Jill and Terry Greer were among the Stanwood Camano Rotarians “Paper Parade with a Purpose” on Aug. 1 to raise spirits and money.
Usually the group organizes the annual Stanwood Camano Community Fair parade. When that was canceled, they organized the parade, which raised $3,700 in donations by shredding documents. The money will help projects such as Coats for Kids, scholarships and Imagination Library.
Greenworks of Washington sponsored the event, Twin City Idlers showed off vintage cars and participants dressed up and decorated their cars to parade through the Washington Federal Bank parking lot on Stanwood’s Main Street.
