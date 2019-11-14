A former pastor on Camano Island pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing money from local churches and Oso mudslide survivors.
Gary Joseph Ray, 57, entered the plea Nov. 12 for three counts of first-degree theft with aggravating circumstances, according to Island County court records. Ray was charged on Oct. 5, 2018, and his case was expected to go to trial Tuesday, Nov. 19.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in Island County Superior Court in February. The standard sentencing range for each county is three to nine months in jail, however, the Island County Prosecutors Office is recommending a sentence of 12 months plus one day, which would send Ray to prison instead of jail, according to court documents.
Prior to sentencing, Ray must pay $152,000 in restitution to his victims by the end of January, according to his guilty plea agreement.
Allegations of theft were first raised in 2017 while he was leading a congregation at Restoration Church Camano Island. A bookkeeper at the church noticed $6,000 was missing — money intended for new carpeting at the church. An investigation was then launched.
Ray was originally charged for diverting donations for his own use, with “no intention” of distributing them, according to the Island County Prosecutors Office. In each instance, prosecutors alleged aggravating circumstances because of his position of trust.
At the Oso Community Chapel, where Ray had served as pastor following the 2014 mudslide that killed 43 people, Ray was accused of stealing $40,000 in donations for the chapel and affected families.
The investigation started when the Island County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in August 2017 with concerns of possible theft from the church. Investigators later learned about the Oso loss and an earlier issue with a church in California, according to reports.
Ray admitted he collected money under false pretenses at the churches and transferred it into his personal bank account with no intention of using the money for the reasons given to donors, according to the investigative reports.
According to his guilty plea, Ray admits to taking more than $5,000 from Restoration Church Camano, more than $10,000 from Oso Community Chapel and more than $40,000 from The City Church in California. He must also have no contact with Restoration Church Camano or Oso Community Chapel for 10 years, and he must not make financial decisions for a nonprofit or church for 10 years, according to court documents.
"I had the intent to deprive the above organizations of the money," Ray wrote in his guilty plea. "I used my position of trust to facilitate the theft and the above involved multiple victims, multiple incidents and occurred over a number of years."
