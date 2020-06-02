A former pastor on Camano Island was sentenced to 18 months in prison Thursday for stealing money from local churches and Oso mudslide survivors.
Gary Joseph Ray, 57, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to three counts of first-degree theft with aggravating circumstances, according to Island County court records.
Ray stole a combined $152,000 from churches, including from Restoration Church Camano Island and the Oso Community Chapel, which was collecting donations meant for grieving families of the 43 people killed in the 2014 mudslide.
Theft allegations were first raised in 2017 while Ray was leading a congregation at Restoration Church Camano Island. A bookkeeper there noticed $6,000 was missing — money intended for new carpeting at the church. An investigation was then launched.
Ray was originally charged with diverting donations for his own use, with “no intention” of distributing them, according to the Island County Prosecutors Office. In each instance, prosecutors alleged aggravating circumstances because of his position of trust. At the Oso Community Chapel, where Ray served as pastor following the 2014 mudslide, Ray was accused of stealing $40,000 in donations for the chapel and affected families. Investigators also learned Ray had been stealing from a church in California, according to reports.
Ray admitted he collected money under false pretenses at the churches and transferred it into his personal bank account with no intention of using the money for the reasons given to donors, according to the investigative reports. Instead, he used church money to pay his mortgage, to pay off tax debt and to fund the education of his family members, according to records.
Last week, Ray paid back the stolen money from money inherited from his parents and through refinancing his home in Snohomish County.
The standard sentencing range for each count is three to nine months in jail, however, the Island County Prosecutor's Office recommended a sentence of 12 months plus one day, which would send Ray to prison instead of jail, according to court documents.
