The state's Public Disclosure Commission dismissed alleged campaign violations by a Stanwood-Camano School Board member.
Stanwood parent Melissa O'Neill filed a complaint with the PDC on Nov. 4 claiming that board member Al Schreiber violated election laws as he endorsed candidates for local positions. The complaint came several days after a special school board meeting where parents and concerned residents spoke about their displeasure over the way Schreiber endorsed candidates.
The PDC said staff reviewed the allegations and “based on our findings staff has determined that, in this instance, no evidence supports a finding of a violation that warrants further investigation,” according to the response letter dated Dec. 16.
Schreiber, who was board president until recently, said Tuesday he was careful not to use district resources while making endorsements.
“I knew it would be unfounded and frivolous,” he said of the complaints. “I’m glad it’s over. Now we can move forward.”
During the review, the PDC staff wrote in the letter they found “no further action is warranted and has dismissed this matter.” They found Schreiber did not use public facilities to support or oppose a candidate or ballot proposition, and they found no violations occurred when:
— Schreiber sent an email from his personal email account to a contact list of 50 recipients about his preferred candidates for local elected positions.
— Schreiber had business cards printed on his own time and with his own money. The cards stated his preferred candidates for the 2019 election.
— The business cards were distributed by Schreiber to people he knows and then someone, whose identity and activities are unknown to Schreiber, passed the business cards out at a school-sponsored homecoming parade to members of the general public as stated by the complainant. Schreiber did not attend the parade and did not distribute the cards himself.
O'Neill wrote in an email to the Stanwood Camano News that she was disappointed.
"... this decision lets Mr. Schreiber off the hook regarding the use of school district owned property to further his 'election goals,'" she wrote, adding that she also filed a federal election complaint with the US Department of Justice.
"We firmly believe that Mr. Schreiber's ethics and morals are highly questionable, and as such do not feel that he should represent our community on this school board," O'Neill said.
O'Neill, part of a group who formed the Alliance of Students, Community and Parents, said they continue to meet with Superintendent Jean Shumate to address other concerns.
