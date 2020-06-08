A group of people held a candlelight vigil June 2 to honor George Floyd, the black man who was killed last month in Minnesota while in police custody.
The impromptu vigil was held at Heritage Park in Stanwood around a huge, colorful peace sign that locals drew with chalk and filled with words of hope.
Word went out on Facebook that morning, and by 8 p.m., 115 people attended the vigil, including Stanwood Police Chief Rob Martin and Mayor Leonard Kelley.
But on June 5, participants learned that the chalk art had been defaced with racist slurs.
“I’m really disappointed, but you know what? I’ve got a whole lot more chalk where that came from,” said Heather White, an organizer who spoke at the vigil.
Others joined her, adults and children, to remove the hate from their message of love. Still, it was hurtful.
“I always thought that Stanwood was, not diverse, but welcoming. I’ve always been proud of that,” Satin-Deseree Arnett said. “But these days, I am honestly disappointed. All of a sudden, now I worry about how I’m perceived.”
“There’s a lot of hate coming through on Facebook,” Jessica Stritmatter said.
“That’s why it’s important for us to have this conversation,” Arnett said.
Arnett said a lot of people live in their own bubble and don’t understand that the world can be a very different, unequal place for people of color.
“Stanwood, this is not OK,” White said. "We need to do better than this."
