Martin Edgar from Camano Island won the pedal car featured in the Camano Law Enforcement Support Foundation raffle. The winning ticket was drawn Aug. 10 at Camano Center during the Camano Collectors Car Show.
Martin purchased his winning ticket at the Camano Plaza IGA. This is the third year in a row that a winning ticket was sold the IGA Plaza, CLESF president Ram Prasad said.
CLESF, with about 20 members and many supporters, holds fundraisers, auctions and raffles to buy things the Sheriff’s Office budget can’t afford.
Prasad said money raised in this raffle will support Island County Sheriff’s deputies, state park rangers, Camano Citizen Patrol and various activities supported by CLESF, such as fingerprinting for concealed pistol licenses, firearms safety courses, Shop with a Cop for kids, the Safety Vest program and helping distressed citizens on the Island.
Recently CLESF funds were used to purchase a new garage door opener, which Deputy Bill Vaughn re-programmed for a 94-year-old woman, who lost her garage door opener. The steps to her home’s outer entry are difficult for her to navigate, so she goes into her home through the garage.
CLESF also purchased a hand-held Decatur radar-gun speed monitor to help state park rangers manage park visitors driving above posted speed limits.
To donate or learn more, visit clesfoundation.org or call 360-389-2824.
