A pedestrian died early Wednesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 5 in Mount Vernon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the pedestrian, an Oak Harbor man, was walking in the highway when he was struck by the vehicle, driven by a Camano Island man.

The incident occurred near mile post 226, according to the State Patrol press release.

The pedestrian's name was not yet released pending notification of next of kin.

