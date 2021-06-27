An unprecedented heat wave has settled over the Pacific Northwest, pushing many people to beaches and swimming areas for refuge.
Some businesses and organizations — such as the Stanwood Library — have announced closures due to the heat.
Area cooling centers include the Stanwood-Camano YMCA and the Lincoln Hill Retirement Community.
On Sunday afternoon, monitoring stations reported temperatures have reached at least 90 degrees in the Stanwood-Camano area for the third day in a row, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to remain extremely hot Monday.
The National Weather Service's Seattle office issued an excessive heat warning for much of the West, including the Stanwood area. It warned of "unprecedented heat" that may approach 100 degrees Sunday and Monday in some places.
The warning cautioned of increased risk of heat-related illnesses and advised residents to drink lots of fluid, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.
With local swimming areas a popular place to cool off, the weather service cautioned about the risk of warm air and cold water.
"When your body hits cold water, 'cold shock' can cause dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure," the weather service wrote. The warning advises people to wear life jackets to allow time for help to arrive or get out of danger.
Starting Tuesday, the high pressure system that allowed for heat to build will nudge east, but high temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s — above average for this time of year.
But but the weekend, temps could be back in the 90s again, forecasters warned.
Snohomish PUD tips to cool your home
- Upgrade to a smart thermostat: Installing a smart thermostat makes it easier to ensure that your home is cooled efficiently. The thermostat can automatically change the temperature based on the schedule and settings that you create. Currently the PUD is offering customers a manufacturer price discount and PUD instant rebate on Nest and ecobee smart thermostats in its marketplace until July 5.
- Keep your thermostat up to 78 degrees: If you have central air conditioning, turn your thermostat up to 78 degrees when you’re home and 84 degrees when you’re not. You can save 3-5% in home cooling costs for every degree you raise it.
- Close the blinds: Closing your blinds, shades or curtains on warm days keeps the sun’s rays out and helps keep your home cool. If you have air conditioning, it can also help you save energy, blocking up to 45% of the sun’s warmth.
- Use small appliances in the kitchen: While preparing meals, use a crock pot, toaster oven or microwave instead of your full-sized range or oven to keep your home cooler and save energy. These small appliances use only 20-50% of the energy needed to cook the same meal on your stove top or oven. Better yet, fire up the grill and take meal prep outside.
- Keep the AC flowing: If you have furniture in front of your central air vents or window AC unit, you could be blocking the cool air they’re trying to deliver. Check to be sure they’re not blocked, vacuum the unit or have vents cleaned, and make sure the air filter is clean.
