Church Creek Park will soon have a swinging, sliding, rocking playground. The 20-year-old equipment is gone, and the site is being prepared for new equipment to be installed in mid-August.
Stanwood City Council authorized $102,847 in May for Landscape Structures to install the playground equipment that includes swings and slides, plus a corkscrew climber, wiggle ladder, log stepper, crawl tunnel and talk tube.
The playground should be ready by the end of September, Stanwood City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said. When it opens, if the COVID-19 conditions are similar to now, parents will need to be mindful of their surroundings, she added.
"Avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and stay socially distant," Ferguson said. "Parks crews are trying to wipe down more areas and equipment as best they can, but ultimately it'll be up to parents to allow their children to play."
The Parks and Trails Advisory Committee worked with the city to design the playground with a natural woodsy feel, choosing an earthy color scheme and natural elements. The equipment will have a climbing “tree” and a crawl through “log,” plus features that appeal to a wide age range.
Stanwood’s 2020 budget includes funds to improve park usability with updated amenities. Snohomish County provided part of the funding through a Small Capital Projects Partnership grant, which is funded from excise taxes paid on the property sales.
