Wet and wild dog wash in August at CASA
Dozens of dogs will come to Camano Island on Saturday, Aug. 17, for a fun-filled dog wash sponsored by the Friends of CASA, the Camano Animal Shelter Association.
The 13th annual CASA Dog Wash is one of the group’s larger fundraisers. Some 80 volunteers participated in 2018 and 202 dogs were bathed, netting more than $6,000 for the shelter.
The dog wash, held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot near the Camano Island Animal Shelter, is a wet and wild affair that attracts pet owners and animal lovers alike. Volunteers spend hours in advance preparing the lot for the onslaught of pooches who start arriving. Much coordination is needed as the canines are led through an assembly line of bathing pools, rinsing areas and finally drying stations.
Some dogs offer token resistance while others seem to enjoy the cool water on a hot summer’s day and don’t want to leave their tubs. Inevitably, volunteer washers end up soaked as well, as some hairy pooch shakes off water well before reaching the towels.
A bath costs $8 to $12, depending on size of the animal. For an additional fee, pups can get a manicure. Nail clipping and Dremel services are provided by professional groomers. Dogs go home wearing a new dog wash bandana. T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats – for people – will be available for purchase.
The shelter will be open, and people can come in to meet CASA’s dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption. All proceeds from the dog wash and adoptions go to CASA, a nonprofit organization with the mission of “bringing together animals in need and caring people, forever enriching their lives.”
Meet the Pets of the Month
CASA’s Pet of the Month is Prancer, a two-year-old, sweet beauty that loves to greet visitors. Prancer does well with most other felines and even canine companions. Meet Prancer at the Camano Animal Shelter Association, 198 Can Ku Road, Camano Island or call 360-387-1902.
NOAH’s Pet of the Month is Ollie, an 86-pound male mixed breed canine. Eight-year-old Ollie loves people, likes to talk, enjoys outdoor walks and knows basic commands. He takes daily medication for a thyroid condition. He’ll prefer to be the only pet in a home with teens or adults and a fully fenced, secure yard. Meet Ollie at the NOAH Center, 31300 Brandstrom Road, Stanwood, or call 360-629-7055 to inquire.
“Uncorked” Wine and Music Festival
This NOAH benefit is slated from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Bertelsen Winery in Mount Vernon. Four-legged buddies are welcome.
The Aaron Crawford Band will play at 6:30 p.m.; other bands and soloists will perform during the day. Police dog demonstrations; CGC testing, agility, frisbee and fly ball demonstrations; a runway pet show and an art walk are among the festival activities.
Proceeds help support animals at the NOAH Center shelter, 31300 Brandstrom Road, Stanwood. Tickets cost $38 at thenoahcenter.org or 360-629-7055.
