CASA: Pet of the Month
Meet Jaxon. This handsome fella is ready and waiting for his fur-ever home. Jaxon is often overlooked because he looks like a big beat up tom cat, however he is a gentle and kind boy. This little man is the most social guy you will meet. He will sit with you for hours while you guys talk about your future together.
Jaxon loves to help shelter staff with desk work and greets the volunteers with hugs. He does absolutely incredibly well around cats of all ages. He is super outgoing and charms his way into the hearts of all he meets.
Jaxon lived a pretty rough life on the streets and is ready to let someone spoil him for the rest of his days.
If you are looking for a bestie to have late night talks and watch movies with, Jaxon is your man.
Meet Jaxon at the Camano Animal Shelter Association, 198 Can Ku Road, Camano Island or call 360-387-1902.
CASA Free
Clinic
CASA, the Camano Animal Shelter Association, is having a free microchip clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the shelter on East Camano Drive. Thanks to the generosity of donors, the free microchip clinic is available to all members of the public. Unlike collars and tags, microchips can’t be removed and add a lifetime of additional security. If your pet goes missing, a microchip may be the only thing left linking them to you. The clinic is for cats and dogs only. Cats must arrive in a carrier and dogs must be leashed. Contact the shelter for more information at 360-387-1902.
Winery event to benefit NOAH pets
Music for the Animals, a benefit for the NOAH animal shelter near Stanwood, is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville. Call 360-629-7055 or visit TheNoahCenter.org to buy tickets.
State releases plan for protecting the marbled murrelet
After two decades of studying a small bird called the marbled murrelet that is found in local coastal habitats, the state has released a new management plan for the species.
The marbled murrelet is federally listed as threatened due to the loss of coastal forest habitat where it nests and raises its young. The once-abundant species is now estimated to be down to about 6,000 in the state, according to a news release.
The plan, called the “Long-term Conservation Strategy for the Marbled Murrelet,” will allow Natural Resources to protect habitat for the murrelet while guaranteeing ongoing timber harvest to provide revenue to the state’s public schools and rural counties, according to a news release.
“We have both an ethical and legal obligation to protect the marbled murrelet and support our rural economies,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees Natural Resources, said in the release. “We are charting a path to safeguard this threatened species while also creating jobs and economic opportunity.”
The plan, released Friday as a final EIS, is replacing a 1997 plan that was adopted on an interim basis while a full EIS was conducted.
The state Board of Natural Resources, which oversees the Natural Resources’ forestry management and policy decisions, must review and approve the plan. The Fish & Wildlife Service must also publish the final EIS in the Federal Register and issue its approval of the state’s plans.
Through the EIS process, state and federal agencies analyzed eight alternatives for managing marbled murrelets in the state’s coastal counties. Those alternatives ranged from changing nothing to conserving various amounts of forest habitat in various locations.
Natural Resources selected the alternative that will protect 59,000 acres of habitat where marbled murrelets have been documented and another 58,000 acres the bird is likely to use, according to the release.
Protecting that land is critical for the marbled murrelet because while it spends the majority of its time at sea it relies on moss-covered branches high in trees within 55 miles of the coast to lay its eggs. The birds lay one egg each year.
Meanwhile, 100,000 of the 583,000 acres protected while the EIS was underway will be opened for timber harvest, according to the release.
That move is not expected to benefit Skagit County, which under the plan may lose $455,000 to $2.3 million in timber revenue per year depending on which EIS alternative gets final approval, Skagit County Forest Advisory Board Program Coordinator Kendra Smith said.
That’s between 4% and 22% of the county’s annual average of $10.5 million in timber revenue.
