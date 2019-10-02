The earthquake that shook our area this past July 15 serves as a reminder to create an emergency plan and kit for your family, including your companion animals, especially with winter weather not far away and the potential for related crises.
You may have already accomplished some items on the checklist, such as keeping a current ID tag on your pets and having them microchipped, in case the collar or tags are lost. (Local animal shelters CASA and NOAH frequently offer low-cost or free microchipping clinics.)
You may also have a “Pets Inside” alert sticker on your home, in case emergency workers need to rescue your companion animals. Remember to update this sticker if you adopt new animals or one dies.
An emergency kit may take a bit of time to prepare, as you think of more items you might need. Bottled water for you and your pets is a priority; island residents are advised to store a 30-day supply, while 2 weeks may be adequate for others.
Next on the list would be canned and freeze-dried food, that you replace every year or so before it expires. You can also rotate extra medication your companion animal requires in the kit, so that an up-to-date prescription is always ready.
Potty pads are a good idea if you have to travel a long distance or contain your pet for longer periods. A soft blanket will provide comfort.
Photos of your pets in case you get separated, as well as their microchip ID information and proof of rabies vaccination, are smart to keep in zipper bags. A basic first aid kit for use on both humans and pets is also a good idea.
If you decide to evacuate, take your animals with you. Leave a sign letting emergency workers know that you and your animals are not inside the house. If you have to stay at a public emergency shelter, your pets will likely need to stay elsewhere.
Keep a list of places your animals can stay if your home is uninhabitable. Some hotels and executive suites allow pets if your usual boarding facility is full or also affected by the disaster. Keep your cat’s carrier and/or your dog’s harness and leash in an easily accessed area, in case you need to get out of the house quickly.
Cultivate a pet care buddy, who knows and can handle your animals, and provide the buddy with your house key and emergency contact numbers. This can be a pet sitter, friend or neighbor, or anyone you feel comfortable relying on in an emergency to care for your animals, in case you are away from the house or incapacitated.
If you have horses or farm animals, creating a plan for them is also essential. You may not have time to trap barn cats to take them if they will not allow you to handle them, so leave plenty of water and food out. Plan to return as soon as possible or let rescue workers know that the cats were left behind and may need help.
Camano Island residents face particular issues regarding the potential risks that living on an island with limited access presents. The Camano Preparedness Group is a nonprofit that hosts regular meetings and free educational presentations about how to mitigate those risks.
Your companion animals rely on you completely to care for them. Be as prepared as possible. Check out your community’s resources for disaster preparedness and discuss plans with your family.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.