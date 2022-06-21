The Leque Island berm trail is the No. 1 place for No. 2.
“Soon after that trail opened (in November 2019), reports of excessive amounts of piles of dog poop started coming in,” said Kathryn Wells, community outreach specialist with the Snohomish Conservation District. “It surprised me. Especially because it’s such a short trail, and you’re likely not too far from home to dispose of the bags.”
So the Snohomish Conservation District, Snohomish Health District, Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians and Snohomish County Surface Water Management partnered with Sound Salmon Solutions to survey several public sites last summer.
The local nonprofit found that during every visit to Leque Island, the trail had the most pet waste piles of any of the sites their volunteers monitor and clean.
They said they even found pet waste tucked in the concrete barricades by the parking lot.
Officials say pet waste can be a source of fecal bacteria pollution affecting the Stillaguamish River, Port Susan and Skagit Bay.
“Shellfish can take up all that fecal bacteria when they’re filtering the water, and then those clams can make people and animals sick,” said Wells, adding that high levels of fecal bacteria can also lead to widespread shellfish harvesting closures.
Picking up poo also helps prevent the spread of disease and parasites to other dogs, Wells said.
The groups are launching a pet waste campaign that includes installing signs to educate people using the Leque Island berm trail and partnering with local veterinarians to spread the word.
Volunteers placed signs, scooped, bagged and removed pet waste. They also engaged informally with the public in an effort to encourage people to clean up after their pets.
Other sites the group monitored include Twin Rivers Community Park in Arlington, Kayak Point County Park and Lake Goodwin County Park. There are also reports of a large number of pet waste in bags left at English Boom County Park on Camano, Wells said.
Officials urge pet owners to carry waste bags and pick up after their pets and then place it in the trash.
“We really hope people understand the importance of picking up the poo,” Wells said.
Proper pet waste disposal tips
Dog poop is a human and environmental health hazard, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Here are some pet waste tips:
- Use plastic bags: Some come with a dispenser easily clipped to a leash or backpack
- Don’t compost: Dog poop can contain disease-causing organisms that can contaminate soils
- Throw it away: Landfills are designed to safely contain potential pollutants
