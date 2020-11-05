The Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory is the phone book to use for quick, easy access to phone numbers and addresses of merchants and community residents in the area and to area maps.
This directory’s format and content continue the original design and offer numerous useful added features, such as updated street maps, calendars and merchant discount coupons. Stanwood Camano News publishes this phonebook, now in its 38th year.
Representatives want to hear from area residents who have changed phone numbers or who want their cell phone numbers listed in the white pages. To inquire or report a change, call 360-629-8066, ext. 2148, or 360-629-2155.
The original phone book for Stanwood and Camano Island is accepting space reservations for yellow-page advertising in the 2020-21 edition of the Local Telephone Directory.
Orders placed now have until June 15, 2021, to receive a discounted price. If paid before Dec. 31 this year, the expense could qualify as a business tax deduction.
To inquire, call Ruth at 360-653-7939 or Roslyn at 360-691-9427, or 360-629-2155.
Cover photo contest
Next year’s phone book cover will take a detour from the landscape and wildlife covers of the past. This new book will feature a local artist’s work that captures the Stanwood-Camano area.
Local artists of any age can enter a contest for a chance to win $100. Staff at the Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory, produced by Stanwood Telegraphics and Stanwood Camano News, will pick the winning art to be displayed on the cover.
Judges will look for entries that capture the essence of the region. Art should be vertical, roughly the size of the phone book cover or about 7 inches wide by 11 inches tall.
Michael Wooten of Stanwood took last year’s winning photo of a great blue heron. He won the top prize of publication and a $100 Visa card. A $50 gift certificate to a local business goes to the second-place winner.
Contest entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. The winner will be announced in the spring in the Stanwood Camano News. SC News retains the copyright on content and images published in the phone book.
High-resolution digital copies of entries should be emailed to phonebook@scnews.com; hard copies can be mailed to P.O. Box 999, Stanwood, WA, 98292. To inquire, call 360-629-2155.
