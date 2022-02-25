...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
It’s time to start thinking about next year’s Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory.
The area’s locally made phone book and community directory is your source for quick, easy access to phone numbers, addresses and much more, including maps, calendars and coupons.
Stanwood Camano News publishes this phone book, now in its 41st year.
And you can help us design its look.
Photographers of any age can enter a contest for a chance to win $100 and have their work displayed on the cover.
Submit local photos that best represent the Stanwood-Camano area.
Judges will look for stunning, iconic entries that offer new takes on the Stanwood-Camano area. Compositions should be about 7 inches wide by 11 inches tall, with images unaltered.
High-resolution digital copies of entries should be emailed to phonebook@scnews.com; hard copies can be mailed to P.O. Box 999, Stanwood, WA, 98292. To inquire, call 360-629-2155.
This current year, staff judges picked the photo of a sculpture by Camano Island artist David Tabor as the winner. An image of a whimsical stone salmon graces the cover of the phone book.
Advertise in the phone book
The Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory is the phone book to use for quick, easy access to phone numbers and addresses of merchants and community residents in the area and to area maps.
Advertising sales of the annual phone book are underway, and Stanwood Telegraphics representatives at Stanwood Camano News are eager to chat with advertisers and users.
Distribution this year exceeded expectations, evidence that more residents are using the books.
Area residents who have changed their phone number, recently moved to the area or would like their cell phone number listed in the white pages, are invited to call us at 360-629-2155 or email phonebook@scnews.com.
To advertise or get more information, contact Ruth Hoy at 425-308-5900 or Roslyn Hoy at 425-879-8584.
