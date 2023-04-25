It’s time to start thinking about the next Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory.
The area’s locally made phone book and community directory is the source for easy access to phone numbers, addresses and more information, including maps, calendars and coupons.
The Stanwood Camano News publishes this phone book, which is in its 42nd year. We are renewing a contest to find great cover art.
Photographers of any age can enter the contest to have their work displayed on the cover and a $100 prize.
Submit local photos that best represent the Stanwood-Camano area.
Judges will look for iconic entries that offer new takes on the Stanwood-Camano area. Images should be unaltered and about 7 inches wide by 11 inches tall.
High-resolution digital copies of entries should be emailed to phonebook@scnews.com. Hard copies can be mailed to P.O. Box 999, Stanwood, WA, 98292. For questions, call 360-629-2155.
The entry deadline is May 14.
Advertise in the phone book
The Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory is the phone book to use for quick, easy access to phone numbers and addresses of merchants and community residents in the area and to area maps.
Advertising sales are underway, and Stanwood Telegraphics representatives are looking to chat with advertisers and others who use the book.
Area residents who have changed their phone number, recently moved to the area or would like their cell phone number listed in the white pages, are invited to call us at 360-629-2155 or email phonebook@scnews.com.
For information, contact Ruth Hoy at 425-308-5900 or Roslyn Hoy at 425-879-8584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.