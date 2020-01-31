Photographers of any age can enter a local contest for a chance to win $100 and have their work displayed on the cover of the local phonebook.
Submit local photos that best represent the Stanwood-Camano area. Entries are due by Feb. 28. The Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory is produced by Stanwood Telegraphics and Stanwood Camano News.
Judges will look for stunning, iconic entries that offer new takes on the Stanwood-Camano area. Compositions should be vertical, with images unaltered.
Nancy Bailey took last year’s winning photo of a a sunrise over the Cascade Mountains as seen from Camano Island. She won the top prize of publication and $100 Visa card. The second-place contest winner receives a $50 gift certificate to a local business.
Entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. The winner will be announced in March in the Stanwood Camano News. By submitting your photo, you are giving the newspaper permission to publish your work in the phone book in the newspaper and online as we announce the winners.
Digital entries should be emailed to phonebook@scnews.com; 8-by-10 prints can be mailed to P.O. Box 999, Stanwood, WA, 98292 or dropped off at the Stanwood Camano News office, 9005 271st St. NW, Stanwood. To inquire, call 360-629-2155.
Add cell phone numbers, update ads
Representatives want to hear from area residents who have changed phone numbers or want their cell phone numbers listed in the white pages. For a number change or addition, call 360-629-8066, ext. 2148, or 360-629-2155.
Stanwood Camano Local Telephone Directory is the phone book to use for quick, easy access to phone numbers and addresses of merchants and community residents in the area and to area maps.
This directory’s format has numerous useful features, such as updated street maps, calendars and merchant discount coupons. Stanwood Camano News publishes this phonebook, now in its 39th year.
Space for yellow-page advertising is available in the 2020-21 edition of the Local Telephone Directory.
To inquire, call Ruth at 425-308-5900 or Roslyn at 425-879-8589.
